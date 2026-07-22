Interesting and Humour - page 257
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January February February February February February February...
Our country is like a post-apocalyptic world. Everyone has tablets, headsets and other gadgets, and there is shit and bad roads all around.
Often Anton would wake up in the night, take off his wedding ring and rejoice in his freedom. Then he would put it back on, hug his wife and fall asleep.
A generation of smoking grannies who can't bake pies... with piercings and butt tattoos awaits us.
Advanced goths on Foursquare have started identifying where to work off their iPhones...
The right advertising
Proper advertising
Proper advertising
Cool...
The right advertisement.
If anyone doesn't know, hasn't seen, the subject is covered - the short story by Richard Matheson, The Button, The Button, the film based on it is The Parcel 2009, rather and this blurb is impressed by it.
Better not to read anything, watch the film straight away.
If anyone doesn't know, hasn't seen, the subject is covered - Richard Matheson's short story, The Button, The Button, the film based on it, The Parcel, 2009, rather and this blurb is impressed by it.
Better not to read anything, watch the film straight away.
This one ?