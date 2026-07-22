Interesting and Humour - page 3966
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Scientists at the University of St Andrews in the UK have offered a million dollars to solve an ancient chess problem. It isreportedon the university's website.
The so-called Eight queens puzzle has been formulated in the mid-nineteenth century. Its essence is to put eight queens on a chessboard in such a way that none of them hits the other. The implication is that a queen strikes all the squares arranged vertically, horizontally and on both diagonals.
Who wants 1,000,000 quid?
Make it quick!
Scientists at the University of St Andrews in the UK have offered a million dollars to solve an ancient chess problem. It isreportedon the university's website.
The so-called Eight queens puzzle has been formulated in the mid-nineteenth century. Its essence is to put eight queens on a chessboard in such a way that none of them hits the other. The queen is supposed to hit all squares arranged vertically, horizontally and on both diagonals.
The problem has no solution. 7 queens cover the whole area of the chessboard.
The problem has no solution. 7 queens cover the whole area of the chessboard.
Firstly, it has a solution.
Not only that, it has a solution for any n>=4
Moreover, there are algorithms allowing obtaining partial solutions without brute forcing.
Scientists from the University of St. Andrews (UK) have offered $1 million to solve an ancient chess problem. This isreportedon the university's website.
no one suggested anything there, it is a reference to the p vs np problem
Firstly, it has.
Not only that, it has a solution for any n>=4
Moreover, there are algorithms which allow obtaining partial solutions without brute force.No one suggested anything there, it is a reference to the problem p vs np, and by the way unsuccessful, because there are working heuristics for the queens problem
Do you mean the possibility of proving the solution of the problem from the scientific point of view?
Then it is quite possible because in principle there is room for paradoxes in mathematics. No argument here.
Researchers at the University of St Andrews have thrown down the gauntlet to computer programmers to find a solution to a "simple" chess puzzle which could, in fact, take thousands of years to solve and net a $1m prize.
Well, flag on the play.
Should I cross you off?