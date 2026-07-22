Interesting and Humour - page 2304
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Once a traitor, he betrays more than once,
Once a liar, twice a liar,
Though lies are not on display
But no one can escape it.
-
"The betrayal, swallowing the bitter poison,
We hope it will not be repeated,
Not realizing who is to blame,
will betray us again and repay us a hundredfold.
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The treachery is tried to be covered up,
But they cannot conceal what is evident,
And the heart can hardly forget
"for the things we are ashamed of.
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There are lies for good sometimes,
But more often it's the one that covers up cowardice,
It's only when the truth breaks through the years
From the thickness of the lie crawls out.
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Betrayal in betrayal dies,
And a lie will be broken someday,
And only fate's bill-
Will be paid in full by fate.
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- You have to live your life in such a way that you are remembered and bastardised.
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