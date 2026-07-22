Interesting and Humour - page 2304

New comment
 

---

Once a traitor, he betrays more than once,

Once a liar, twice a liar,

Though lies are not on display

But no one can escape it.

-

"The betrayal, swallowing the bitter poison,

We hope it will not be repeated,

Not realizing who is to blame,

will betray us again and repay us a hundredfold.

-

The treachery is tried to be covered up,

But they cannot conceal what is evident,

And the heart can hardly forget

"for the things we are ashamed of.

-

There are lies for good sometimes,

But more often it's the one that covers up cowardice,

It's only when the truth breaks through the years

From the thickness of the lie crawls out.

-

Betrayal in betrayal dies,

And a lie will be broken someday,

And only fate's bill-

Will be paid in full by fate.

---


 

- You have to live your life in such a way that you are remembered and bastardised.

 


It's summeroutsideandyouhaven'thad a holidayyet?



 
15
15 больших проектов, которые начинались в маленьком гараже
15 больших проектов, которые начинались в маленьком гараже
  • Google+
  • lifehacker.ru
Абсолютное большинство из нас мечтают сделать в своей жизни что-либо выдающееся. Написать книгу, установить спортивный рекорд, сделать научное открытие или создать великую компанию. Идей-то у нас полно, но всегда на пути неожиданно возникают непреодолимые препятствия: недостаток денег, отсутствие помещения, нехватка времени и десятки других...
 

Super Marioworld record passage :



The New Speed Record For "Super Mario Bros." Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
The New Speed Record For "Super Mario Bros." Has To Be Seen To Be Believed
  • 2014.06.27
  • Joseph Bernstein
  • www.buzzfeed.com
Super Mario Bros. Speedrun in 4:57.69 (World Record)
 
Есть ли у голов на острове Пасхи ноги?
Есть ли у голов на острове Пасхи ноги?
  • fishki.net
Моа́и (статуя, истукан, идол) — каменные монолитные статуи на тихоокеанском острове Пасхи, принадлежащем Чили. Изготавливались аборигенным полинезийским населением между 1250 и 1500 гг. Сейчас известно 887 статуй. И вот после 12-ти лет раскопок ученые обнаружили тела каменных истуканов. Исследовательская группа во главе с Анной Ван...
 

 
  1. A loserfeels inferior and self-pity.
  2. Loserlikes to whine and complain.
  3. Losercompares himself to others.
  4. Loserspends more than he earns.
  5. Loser is stingy. Not frugal, just stingy.
  6. Loserchooses immediate gain over delayed gain.
  7. Loserdoes things he doesn't like.
Семь привычек лузеров
Семь привычек лузеров
  • 2001.07.14
  • snob.ru
Глубокоуважаемый Стивен Кови написал книгу «Семь привычек успешных людей», которая в августе 2011 была названа журналом «TIME» одной из 25 наиболее влиятельных книг по бизнесу. Я же сегодня хочу рассказать Вам о семи привычках лузеров, нытиков и неудачников. О семи привычках, которые в значительной мере и делают этих людей неудачниками. 1...
 
1...229722982299230023012302230323042305230623072308230923102311...4979
New comment