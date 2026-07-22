Interesting and Humour - page 449

New comment
 
How to get the attention of the person sitting next to you on the plane:

1. take your laptop out of your bag;
2. open it slowly and calmly;
3. turn it on;
4. make sure the jerk is looking at your screen;
5. Run your favourite search engine;
6. close your eyes and raise your head to the sky;
7. take a deep breath and click on this link ;
8. look at your neighbour's face.
 
Mischek:
5. run your favourite search engine;

The link is cool.

just don't understand the 5th point.

[Deleted]  
Mischek:
How to get the attention of the person sitting next to you on the plane:

1. take your laptop out of your bag;
2. open it slowly and calmly;
3. turn it on;
4. make sure the jerk is looking at your screen;
5. Run your favourite search engine;
6. close your eyes and raise your head to the sky;
7. take a deep breath and click on this link ;
8. look at your neighbour's face.
You can drive a man to a heart attack that way.))
 
maxfade:

The link is cool.

I just don't understand the 5th point.

Well, you have to follow the link somehow.
 
Mischek:
You have to follow a link somehow.

then maybe your favourite browser?

 
maxfade:

then maybe a favourite browser?


The link is super. )) But you need a separate app to make it more believable. Something with a military theme skin. )))
 
maxfade:

then maybe a favourite browser?


exactly )

Already synonymous.

 
 
1...442443444445446447448449450451452453454455456...4979
New comment