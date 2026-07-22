Interesting and Humour - page 449
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Famous personalities in 'animal form'
1. take your laptop out of your bag;
2. open it slowly and calmly;
3. turn it on;
4. make sure the jerk is looking at your screen;
5. Run your favourite search engine;
6. close your eyes and raise your head to the sky;
7. take a deep breath and click on this link ;
8. look at your neighbour's face.
5. run your favourite search engine;
The link is cool.
just don't understand the 5th point.
How to get the attention of the person sitting next to you on the plane:
1. take your laptop out of your bag;
2. open it slowly and calmly;
3. turn it on;
4. make sure the jerk is looking at your screen;
5. Run your favourite search engine;
6. close your eyes and raise your head to the sky;
7. take a deep breath and click on this link ;
8. look at your neighbour's face.
The link is cool.
I just don't understand the 5th point.
You have to follow a link somehow.
then maybe your favourite browser?
then maybe a favourite browser?
then maybe a favourite browser?
exactly )
Already synonymous.