Interesting and Humour - page 2215
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Lomechusa is a genus of myrmecophilous staphylinid beetles.
Lomechusa is a drug-dealing beetle. It is able to secrete narcotic substances that drive ants into a state of euphoria.
Beautiful female images by Chinese artist An He:
- Darling... if I leave you for someone else... you'll be very sorry...!
- Darling... why should I feel sorry for someone else's woman? (с)
Family traditions?