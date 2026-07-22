Interesting and Humour - page 2215

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Lomechusa is a genus of myrmecophilous staphylinid beetles.

Lomechusa is a drug-dealing beetle. It is able to secrete narcotic substances that drive ants into a state of euphoria.

 
The drive arms race is a new round.
Sony смогла увеличить плотность записи данных на магнитную ленту в 74 раза :: Overclockers.ru
  • www.overclockers.ru
Сегодня использование магнитной ленты для записи и хранения информации может показаться архаизмом – впервые такое решение было применено более 60 лет назад, а впоследствии ленточные накопители вытеснили более привычные современному обывателю устройства вроде жёстких дисков. Между тем, магнитная лента остаётся самым дешёвым и надёжным носителем...
 
Forever young :-)
Пенсионер сделал полностью деревянный Фольксваген Жук из более чем 50 000 отдельных кусков дуба
Пенсионер сделал полностью деревянный Фольксваген Жук из более чем 50 000 отдельных кусков дуба
  • bigpicture.ru
71-летний боснийский пенсионер Момир Бойик сделал полностью деревянный Фольксваген Жук из более чем 50 000 отдельных кусков дуба. На создание этого шедевра у него ушло более двух лет. Кузов автомобиля покрыт тысячами кусками дуба, на каждую из которых...
 

Beautiful female images by Chinese artist An He:

Женские образы Ан Хи
Женские образы Ан Хи
  • tomatoz.ru
Художник Ан Хи (An He) родился в 1957 году в Гуанчжоу (Китай). Образование получил в колледже изящных искусств в Гаунчжоу. В 1985 году художник переехал в Америку. Специализируясь в направле
 
 

- Darling... if I leave you for someone else... you'll be very sorry...!

- Darling... why should I feel sorry for someone else's woman? (с)

 
 
 

Family traditions?

Пичес Гелдоф умерла от передозировки героином
Пичес Гелдоф умерла от передозировки героином
  • 2014.05.01
  • lenta.ru
Британская модель и телеведущая Пичес Гелдоф скончалась от передозировки героином. Такое заключение вынесли врачи по результатам токсикологической экспертизы, сообщает в четверг, 1 мая, газета The Times. В 2000 году при таких же обстоятельствах умерла ее мать Пола Йейтс. 25-летняя модель, дочь известного ирландского певца Боба Гелдофа, была...
 
Ilya Oskolkov-Tsentsiper (Afisha, Strelka, Yota, Gorky Park) gives a primer onhow projects are made
Как делаются проекты?
Как делаются проекты?
  • www.colta.ru
Это вообще такой русский синдром: не видеть того, что есть.
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