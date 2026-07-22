Interesting and Humour - page 37

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[Deleted]  
It's a pity there's no spelling tag. Perhaps in this case the word ".з delka" would have been spelled correctly. :)
 

The savannah independence day meeting was as fun as ever

" ... "where's the king of beasts? I'm gonna pluck his mane."

 
Mischek:

WordCloud https://www.mql5.com/ru


And no tech


 
sergeev:


And no tech


Of course, you've plastered it over and covered it up with COUNTRY. I pressed the "refresh picture" button five times and every time the techno came out of the cracks.
 
sergeev:


And no tech.


That'll be 10 quid (third line from the bottom).

but you still got through again.)

Oh, and it's 20 quid from the composter. It's more expensive upstairs.

 

forum.mql4.com/en/ - brain dump:


idea avalanche

leaky story

keep wanting

count programming

let put up

decide profitable leave

real open

eurusd position

set nowhere

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