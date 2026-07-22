Interesting and Humour - page 4454
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Everything in nature has already been invented. Mankind won't even be able to explain everything in tens of thousands of years.
We learn from nature to create.
Nuanti interesting article https://nplus1.ru/news/2019/06/25/gum-tree-graphene?utm_source=pikabu&utm_medium=social&utm_term=evkalipt
Quote: "Physicists are primarily attracted to the electronic features of graphene"
and I would add: "and the second, forex."
That's lyric ... give your defence! You have zero humour .
What a humour
;)
That's lyrical... give me your protection! You have zero sense of humor.
I have a reservation. From the army.)
Graphene will protect you. Maybe.
Well interesting article https://nplus1.ru/news/2019/06/25/gum-tree-graphene?utm_source=pikabu&utm_medium=social&utm_term=evkalipt
Quote: "Physicists are primarily attracted to electronic features of graphene" // read preferably with long pauses after each word, while rereading the sentence again from the beginning to the pause, i.e. like this:
1. "Physicists in" is an analogue of "Physikoff".
2. Physicists - to the first! // Physicists to the 1st!
3. Physicists first!
4.1. Physicists first!!!
4.2 Physicists are attracted first?
...
And the rest is not so interesting...
;)
The truth of life.
The truth of life.
Worse! sometimes it turns out that you are below zero on the complex plane and on the second coordinate (imaginary numbers) too...
Worse than that! Sometimes it turns out that you are below zero on the complex plane and on the second coordinate (imaginary numbers) too...
Worse! It seems that only sometimes it turns out, but it turns out not sometimes - but on top of that...
Worse than that! It seems that only sometimes it turns out, but it turns out not sometimes - but on top of that...