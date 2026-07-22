Interesting and Humour - page 4825

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It's not a very spectacular optical illusion in the style of "ah, no, it's just an impression".
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Identify. Who is that in the photo???


If you focus your gaze not on the muzzle (back), but just below the paws (feet), you can see a person with a dirty back.

 
Denis Sartakov:

ilon is working ! how does he keep up everywhere ?



When at last?


 

Thousands of girls, sweet and kind, preparing to go into space.

They dream of moonwalkers at night, they can't stand it any longer.

I understand their vivid dreams, but still work is more important.

Wipe away your bitter tears, girls, there are many good fellows.


 

The black swan flies away


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

The black swan flies away


I predicted a top of 24K at the start of the second wave, not much wrong. I wonder what the third will be, given that most (lip service) non-Moscovites have no plans to vaccinate.
 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
I predicted a top of 24K at the start of the second wave, not much wrong. I wonder what the third one will be, given that most (lip service) non-Moscovites don't plan to get vaccinated.

It goes something like this.

g54

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

You didn't recognize the dog? Some kind of Russian black terrier (I don't know much about it).

Maybe there was too much methanol in your morning cognac.)

I know the answer.

It's a dog running towards its owner.

An optical illusion. It can be mistaken for a human silhouette with a drawing of a dog's face on a pouch or backpack.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:
I was predicting a top of 24K at the start of the second wave, not much wrong. I wonder what the third one will be, given that most (lip service) non-Moscovites don't plan to get vaccinated.

I said at the first one that there would be a second and a third, and that the second would be the most powerful, explaining the wave theory. And they laughed in my face and said that wave theory didn't work here.

 

Another illusion.

The photo was taken by my son.

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