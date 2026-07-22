Interesting and Humour - page 2702
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from gazprom
And what does Gazprom have to do with the extermination of indigenous peoples of Siberia in the 16th-20th centuries?
Well, Gazprom has acquired land)
why should it pay the Chukchi people afterwards? ))
SZZY: Ermak worked for Gazprom in those years in the security service. )))
so remember - 5 million live only in the US and are compensated by the US government and benefit from privileges.
Register your tribe, prove their disadvantage and get permission to build casinos in some states
Good morning.
It's a shame.......
Well, the Rothschilds don't actually reside in the US, but in Europe, but still - ugly......
And how many have already "fled en masse"?
It's a shame.......
Well, the Rothschilds don't actually reside in the USA, but in Europe, but still - ugly......
And how many have already "fled en masse"?