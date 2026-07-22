Interesting and Humour - page 2702

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:
from gazprom
And what does Gazprom have to do with the extermination of the indigenous peoples of Siberia in the 16th-20th centuries?
 
 
Дмитрий:
And what does Gazprom have to do with the extermination of indigenous peoples of Siberia in the 16th-20th centuries?

Well, Gazprom has acquired land)

why should it pay the Chukchi people afterwards? ))

SZZY: Ermak worked for Gazprom in those years in the security service. )))

 
Дмитрий:

so remember - 5 million live only in the US and are compensated by the US government and benefit from privileges.

Register your tribe, prove their disadvantage and get permission to build casinos in some states

Wow, what a massive number 5 million from the entire mainland, in half a millennium.
 
American Indian genocide
Native Americans have the highest mortality rate. Although the main killers were smallpox, measles, influenza, whooping cough, diphtheria, typhus, bubonic plague, cholera and scarlet fever, European colonists introduced them all. Some historians believe that "European" diseases caused 80% of all Indian deaths ... Smallpox played an important role in the killing of American Indians American Indian Genocide: a sociological view The term Genocide comes from the Latin (genos - race, tribe, cide - murder) and literally means destruction or extermination of an entire tribe or people.
The Oxford English Dictionary defines genocide as "the deliberate and systematic extermination of an ethnic or national group", and refers to the first use of the term by Raphael Lemkin in reference to Nazi activities in occupied Europe. The term was first documented at the Nuremberg trials as a descriptive and not a legal term. Genocide usually refers to the destruction of a nation or ethnic group. The UN General Assembly adopted the term in 1946. Most people tend to associate mass killings of specific people with genocide.
However, in 1994, the UN Convention on the Punishment and Prevention of the Crimes of Genocide describes genocide beyond the direct killing of people as the destruction and destruction of culture. Article II of the Convention lists five categories of activities that are directed against a particular national, ethnic, racial or religious group, which should be considered genocide. These categories are: Killing members of such a group; Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of such a group; Deliberately creating a group of such living conditions that are calculated for its physical destruction in whole or in part; Measures designed to prevent childbearing among such a group; Forced transfer of children from one human group to another. The United States government has refused to ratify the UN genocide convention. And not smart. Many aspects of the genocide were implemented on the indigenous peoples of North America. The list of American genocide policies includes: mass extermination, biological warfare, forced eviction from their homes, imprisonment, the introduction of values other than indigenous ones, forced surgical sterilization of local women, a ban on religious rites, etc.
Before the arrival of Columbus, the lands now occupied by the 48 states of America were inhabited by over 12 million people. Four centuries later, the population was reduced to 237 thousand, i.e. by 95%. How? When Columbus returned in 1493 on 17 ships, he began to implement a policy of slavery and mass extermination of the population of the Caribbean. Within three years, five million people were killed. Fifty years later, the Spanish census recorded only 200,000 Indians! Las Casas, the foremost historian of the Columbian era, cites numerous reports of horrific acts perpetrated by Spanish colonists on indigenous peoples, including hanging en masse, burning scythes, butchering children and feeding them to dogs - the list of atrocities is impressive. With the departure of Columbus, this policy did not stop. The European colonies, and subsequently the newly formed United States, continued a similar policy of conquest. Mass killings took place all over the country. Not only were the Indians massacred, slaughtering entire villages and scalping the captives, the Europeans also used biological weapons. British agents distributed blankets to the tribes that were deliberately contaminated with smallpox. More than a hundred thousand Mingos, Delawares, Shawnees and other tribes inhabiting the banks of the Ohio River have been swept away by this disease.
The US Army has adopted this technique and used it against plains tribals with equal success. Forced Removal In the shortest time after the American Revolution, the United States began to implement a policy of eviction of American Indians. Under a 1784 treaty signed at Fort Stansix, the Iroquois were required to cede land in western New York and Pennsylvania. Many of the Iroquois went to Canada, some became US allegiance, but the tribe rapidly degenerated as a nation, losing most of its remaining land in the last decades of the eighteenth century. The Shauns, Delawares, Ottawanes, and several other tribes, watching the fall of the Iroquois, formed their own confederation, calling themselves the United States of Ohio, and declared the river to be the boundary between their lands and the possessions of the settlers. The start of subsequent hostilities was only a matter of time. "Indian boarding school" - cultural genocide Forced assimilation Europeans consider themselves the bearers of high culture and the center of civilization. The colonial worldview divides reality into parts: good and evil, body and spirit, man and nature, the cultured European and the primitive savage. American Indians are not characterized by such dualism, their language expresses the unity of all things. God is not a transcendent Father, but the Great Spirit that feeds all this polytheism, belief in many gods and several levels of the divine. At the heart of most Native American beliefs was a deep conviction that some invisible force, a powerful spirit that permeates the entire universe, carries out the cycle of birth and death for all living things.

Most American Indians believe in a universal spirit, supernatural qualities in animals, heavenly bodies and geological formations, seasons, dead ancestors. Their world of the divine is too different from the personal salvation or damnation of individuals, as the Europeans believed. For the latter, such beliefs were pagan. Thus, conquest was justified as a necessary evil that would give the peoples of the "Indians" a moral consciousness that would "correct" their immorality. Thus the bare economic interest is transformed into a noble, even moral motive, declaring Christianity as the only redemptive religion that demands allegiance from all cultures. Thus, the conquistadors, invading the lands of the Indians, striving to expand the empire, accumulate treasures, land and cheap labor , turned out to be the bearers of salvation for the local pagans.
CULTURE Culture is the expression of people's creativity and includes virtually all of their activities: language, music, arts, religion, medicine, agriculture, culinary styles, institutions that regulate social life. The destruction of American culture is more than a massacre. Colonization not only kills the Indians. She kills them spiritually. Colonization distorts relationships, destroys established relationships, and corrupts. Almost simultaneously with the physical destruction of entire tribes, strategies were being pursued to assimilate Indian children. Forts were erected by the Jesuits in which indigenous youth were imprisoned, where they were instilled with Christian values and forced to do hard physical labor. Education is an important tool in changing not only the language but also the culture of impressionable young people. The founder of the Indian industrial school Carlisle in Pennsylvania, Captain Richard Pratt, in 1892, described the philosophy of his school as follows: "To kill an Indian is to save a man." The children of the school were forbidden to speak their native language, they were forced to wear a uniform, cut their hair and submit to strict discipline. A few Indian children were able to escape, others died of disease, and some died of homesickness. Children forcibly separated from their parents, after their native value systems and knowledge were supplanted by colonial thinking, did not know their mother tongue after returning from boarding school. They were strangers both in their own world and in the white man's world.
In the film Lakota Women, these children are called apple children (red on the outside, white on the inside). They couldn't fit in anywhere, they couldn't assimilate with any culture. This loss of cultural identity leads to suicide and violence. The most destructive aspect of alienation is the loss of control over one's destiny, over one's memories, over one's own past and future. The forced introduction of colonial thinking into the minds of American Indian children served as a means of disrupting the transmission of cultural values between generations, a cultural genocide used by the American government as another means of taking land from American Indians. Forced Deportation An insatiable greed for foreign land remains the root cause, but many people now believe that the removal of the Indians was the only way to save them from extermination. As long as Indians lived in close proximity to whites, they died as a result of disease, alcohol, and poverty. In 1830, the eviction of the Indians began. Forced marches of entire settlements led to high mortality.
The infamous expulsion of the five civilized tribes of the Choctaw, Creek, Chikasaw, Cherokee, and Seminole is a depressing page in the history of the United States. By 1820, the Cherokee, who had created a written constitution modeled on the United States Constitution, newspapers, schools, and government offices in their communities, opposed the eviction. In 1938, Cherokee federal troops were evicted by force. About four thousand Cherokee died during the relocation due to poor planning by the United States government. This exodus is known as the Trail of Tears. More than a hundred thousand American Indians eventually crossed the Mississippi River, leaving their own lands taken by the white colonialists. Sterilization Article II of the United Nations General Assembly resolution of 1946: For the purposes of this Convention, genocide means the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, any national, ethnic, racial or religious group as such: (d) measures calculated to prevent childbearing among such a group. In the mid-1970s, Dr. Choctaw, an Indian, was approached by a 26-year-old Indian woman. As it turned out, she was sterilized at the age of twenty at the Indian Health Service Hospital in Claremont, Oklahoma. Subsequently, it turned out that 75 percent of the sterilized Indian women signed consent forms for sterilization, not understanding what kind of operation it was, or believing that it was reversible. An investigating journalist found that 3,000 Indian women were sterilized by the Indian health services a year, between 4 and 6 percent of the childbearing population. Dr. Ravenhold, director of the federal government's Office of Population later confirmed that "surgical sterilization has become an increasingly important method of birth control in recent years."
INTELLECTUAL WEALTH American Indians felt comfortable in an environment as close to nature as possible. For them, the environment is sacred, it has cosmic significance, it is a paradise for all forms of life - and it is worthy of protection and even worship. This is the mother who gives life and needs to be taken care of. This makes a lot of sense from an ecological point of view. The attitude of Europeans to the land is different. It's just a soulless material that can be manipulated, that can be changed at will. Europeans use their natural wealth for personal gain.

THE FINAL SOLUTION The "Final Solution" to the North American Indian problem became the model for the subsequent Jewish Holocaust and South African apartheid. Why is the biggest holocaust hidden from the public? Is it because it has been going on for so long that it has become a habit? It is significant that information about this Holocaust is deliberately excluded from the knowledge base and consciousness of the inhabitants of North America and the whole world. Schoolchildren are still taught that large areas of North America are uninhabited. But before the arrival of Europeans, American Indian cities flourished here. Mexico City had more people than any city in Europe. The people were healthy and well fed. The first Europeans were amazed. Agricultural products cultivated by indigenous peoples have won international recognition. The Holocaust of North American Indians is worse than apartheid in South Africa and the genocide of Jews during World War II. Where are the monuments? Where are memorial ceremonies held? Unlike post-war Germany, North America refuses to recognize the extermination of the Indians as genocide. The North American authorities do not want to admit that this was and remains a systemic plan to exterminate the majority of the indigenous population. As in the case of the Jewish genocide, this plan would not have been so effective without the traitors of its own people. The policy of direct slaughter was transformed into destruction from within. Governments, armies, police, churches, corporations, doctors, judges and ordinary people have become cogs in this killing machine. The complex campaigns of this genocide were developed at the highest levels of government in the United States and Canada. This cover-up continues to this day. The term "Final Solution" was not coined by the Nazis. It was the Administrator of Indian Affairs, Duncan Campbell Scott, Canada of Adolf Eichmann, who in April 1910 was so concerned about the "Indian problem": "We recognize that Indian children lose their natural resistance to disease in these cramped schools, and that they die much faster than in their own villages. But that in itself is not grounds for changing the policy of this department, aimed at the final solution of our Indian problem. The European colonization of the Americas forever changed the life and culture of Native Americans. In the 15th-19th centuries, their settlements were devastated, the peoples were exterminated or enslaved. The first group of American Indians Columbus encountered, the 250,000 Arawaks of Haiti, were enslaved. Only 500 survived 1550, and by 1650 the group had died out completely. IN THE NAME OF THE LORD Marlon Brando in his autobiography devotes several pages to the genocide of the American Indians: “After their lands were taken from them, the survivors were rounded up on reservations, and the government sent missionaries to them who tried to force the Indians to become Christians. After I became interested in American Indians, I found that many people don't even consider them human beings. And so it was from the very beginning. Cotton Mather, lecturer at Harvard College, Honorary Doctorate from the University of Glasgow, Puritan minister, prolific writer and essayist, known for his research on the Salem Witches, compared the Indians to the children of Satan and considered it God's will to kill pagan savages who stood in the way of Christianity. In 1864, an American army colonel named John Shevinton, shooting another Indian village from howitzers, said that Indian children should not be spared, because lice grow out of nits. He told his officers: “I have come to kill Indians, and I consider it a right and an honorable duty. And it is necessary to use any means under the sky of God to kill the Indians.” The soldiers cut off the vulvas of Indian women and pulled them over the pommel of saddles, and made pouches from the skin of the scrotum and breasts of Indian women, and then displayed these trophies along with the cut off noses, ears and scalps of slain Indians at the Denver Opera House. Enlightened, cultured and devout civilizers, what more can I say?
When once again the United States declares its desire to enlighten yet another people mired in savagery, lack of spirituality and totalitarianism, one should not forget that the United States itself thoroughly stink of carrion, the means they use can hardly be called civilized, and they hardly have goals that do not pursue their own gain.
 

Good morning.

A morning in the countryside

 


 

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Nikolay Kositsin:


It's a shame.......

Well, the Rothschilds don't actually reside in the US, but in Europe, but still - ugly......

And how many have already "fled en masse"?

 
Дмитрий:

It's a shame.......

Well, the Rothschilds don't actually reside in the USA, but in Europe, but still - ugly......

And how many have already "fled en masse"?

What's the point of fleeing? After the disappearance of the American empire and the lack of a proper roof, all the capital of the gangster Judean Kagan, wherever it is located, will be confiscated, all the big stuff will be swept away and seized clean. Only the little things in the form of gold and bling, stashed away in hiding-places, will remain.
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