Interesting and Humour - page 4147
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Actually, it's about physics, interesting and entertaining physics.
The question was a simple one, for physicists, whether steam should come from the body when diving into an ice-hole, and whether breathing with steam should be or not.
It's -3 outside and there's steam coming from breathing.
Studio filming.
In 50 or 70 years' time, they might write about it in their memoirs.
hello physicists, digging around on the internet... I don't understand how it's possible to bathe in an ice-hole in freezing temperatures without steam coming from your body or even breathing without steam. is that possible?
Our PhD, a professor, also followed this cruel way of bullying the body. His body's response was not long in coming - he died suddenly in the prime of life at the age of 55. Everyone was shocked - he was of athletic build and looked 10 years younger.
It must be assumed that your "professor" had absolutely no real scientific thinking. You don't do these things in a fortnight. Graduation and experience are needed. You have to start small, then there is no way to die. And in your logic of thinking you too feel the effects of the current education system. Alas! I, by a strange coincidence, was educated according to textbooks from the times of Joseph Vissarionovich and Lawrence Pavlovich and have a completely different outlook on life. Where for you "a cruel way of bullying the body", for me it is the perfect source of inspiration and inner progress.
I have to assume that your "professor" had absolutely no real scientific thinking. Such things are not done in a fortnight. Graduation and experience are needed. You have to start small, then there is no way to die. And in your logic of thinking you too feel the effects of the current education system. Alas! I, by a strange coincidence, was educated according to textbooks from the times of Joseph Vissarionovich and Lawrence Pavlovich and have a completely different outlook on life. Where for you "a cruel way of bullying the body", for me it is the perfect source of inspiration and inner progress.
If nature considered it necessary for warm-blooded organisms to provide an ideal source of inspiration and inner progress, it would find a safe way to achieve this goal, as in the case of polar bears. Their bodies are perfectly protected against the stress of contact with icy water. Why seek adventure in areas not adapted to our bodies? Few other, safe, spheres to pursue inspiration and progress? Why experiment on your own, unique, body? On the other hand, I also experiment on my body - as a matter of principle, I do not use any medication, allowing the body to cope with the disease itself. So far it has worked, but I don't know what will happen next. I will be 70 this year.
I'm telling you, you have the costs of wrong thinking and blinders on. When a man is fasting without food, at a certain stage his temperature rises so high that he can walk naked in icy cold, get into ice-hole, sleep in the freezing cold without prejudice to his health. In such a situation, due to intolerable heat, all imaginable parasites start to grow out of the starving person, and the ideal purification from these things takes place. And the matter is only in qualification of the starving person, how to direct the process of purification. And when you get into the ice-hole after a dry fasting, you feel terrible physiological satisfaction from absorbing cold water directly into the body. No stress.