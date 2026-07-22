Interesting and Humour - page 4561

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Renat Akhtyamov:

I think it was drunkenly written.

you can't understand a drunk's thoughts with a sober mind

+ 2ALL: Why the Sensley branch? "How to choose a broker to trade with" where RANN shared his revelations...

:-) Almost the only useful information on the forum at the moment...

How-how did it end there, apart from the removal of course, where did it stop?

It's a shame about the removal - it was interesting:

Where did it end there?

Is it all ...DARAS AND POLITICS again? :-) THERE'S A REASON WHY RANN CALLED SOME PEOPLE "REINDEER". - NOT EVERYONE...

THE LAST DAY OF BRANCH LIFE WENT BY WITHOUT ME... :-) PLEASE GIVE DETAILS OF A NON-SPAT, BUT SUBSTANTIVE?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I've already written about it five times, there was even a branch with a test version . Well, you can't write a short course on DSP here. I could do it, but there were several attempts to make a course on OOP, but it was immediately fucked up by flame, since then I write only in humor and sometimes on the case.

I need to earn money, I, like Georges, haven't retired yet, and I'm too lazy to work for hire...

Let's - HER - raise it. Either there or (-s) in private... For I have a lot to... to discuss...

 

.

 
Roman Shiredchenko:

Let's do it - let's do it. Either there or (-s)let's discuss it in private... For I have a lot to ... to discuss...

So your interest, open such a thread yourself, I will look in and comment. I won't discuss it in private - lack of time and just lazy )).

 
Edgar:

A swarm of such units is the future of military hardware. True, there is REB against scrap.

A little bit of a misnomer, eh?

«Создать хаос в системе ПВО противника»: какими возможностями будет обладать новый российский беспилотный комплекс
  • 2019.10.25
  • russian.rt.com
Военно-воздушная академия им. Жуковского и Гагарина (Воронеж) представила на выставке «Интерполитех-2019» проект беспилотного боевого авиационного комплекса «Стая-93». Оружие предназначено для поражения широкого спектра наземных целей — средств противовоздушной обороны, танков, артиллерии, бронемашин и живой силы противника. «Стая-93» — это...
 

For anyone involved in crypto


 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Don't lie about the girls.) Today I went to buy vodka at Gradusy's and one of them said at the cash register, -Why didn't you come in?

I said, -I had no money, I was collecting empty bottles from the bins, and the bums swept everything up.)

- Have you scraped it up yet? Listen, why are you such a wreck, eh? ))

- I'll pick you up at 10:00 p.m., closing time. )

So no one's fighting back and I'm not carrying anyone in my arms. And Vasya was a cheeky cat for real.

But seriously, this is what I want, a beautiful video, my dream.


http://www.ucdenver.edu/academics/colleges/medicine/sportsmed/cusm_events/2014-Extreme-Sports-Medicine-Congress/Documents/Presentations/Fatalities%20in%20BASE%20Jumping.pdf

 
transcendreamer:

http://www.ucdenver.edu/academics/colleges/medicine/sportsmed/cusm_events/2014-Extreme-Sports-Medicine-Congress/Documents/Presentations/Fatalities%20in%20BASE%20Jumping.pdf

If I'm any judge of the perfection of technology, I think individual flying models like bicycles will soon be created.

We'll be flying them to visit.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

If I'm any judge of the perfection of technology, I think individual flying models like bicycles will soon be created.

We'll be flying in visits.

production of flying cars is about to start in russia
 

my wife told me


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