Interesting and Humour - page 4561
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I think it was drunkenly written.
you can't understand a drunk's thoughts with a sober mind
+ 2ALL: Why the Sensley branch? "How to choose a broker to trade with" where RANN shared his revelations...
:-) Almost the only useful information on the forum at the moment...
How-how did it end there, apart from the removal of course, where did it stop?
It's a shame about the removal - it was interesting:
Where did it end there?
Is it all ...DARAS AND POLITICS again? :-) THERE'S A REASON WHY RANN CALLED SOME PEOPLE "REINDEER". - NOT EVERYONE...
THE LAST DAY OF BRANCH LIFE WENT BY WITHOUT ME... :-) PLEASE GIVE DETAILS OF A NON-SPAT, BUT SUBSTANTIVE?
I've already written about it five times, there was even a branch with a test version . Well, you can't write a short course on DSP here. I could do it, but there were several attempts to make a course on OOP, but it was immediately fucked up by flame, since then I write only in humor and sometimes on the case.
I need to earn money, I, like Georges, haven't retired yet, and I'm too lazy to work for hire...
Let's - HER - raise it. Either there or (-s) in private... For I have a lot to... to discuss...
.
Let's do it - let's do it. Either there or (-s)let's discuss it in private... For I have a lot to ... to discuss...
So your interest, open such a thread yourself, I will look in and comment. I won't discuss it in private - lack of time and just lazy )).
A swarm of such units is the future of military hardware. True, there is REB against scrap.
A little bit of a misnomer, eh?
For anyone involved in crypto
Don't lie about the girls.) Today I went to buy vodka at Gradusy's and one of them said at the cash register, -Why didn't you come in?
I said, -I had no money, I was collecting empty bottles from the bins, and the bums swept everything up.)
- Have you scraped it up yet? Listen, why are you such a wreck, eh? ))
- I'll pick you up at 10:00 p.m., closing time. )
So no one's fighting back and I'm not carrying anyone in my arms. And Vasya was a cheeky cat for real.
But seriously, this is what I want, a beautiful video, my dream.
http://www.ucdenver.edu/academics/colleges/medicine/sportsmed/cusm_events/2014-Extreme-Sports-Medicine-Congress/Documents/Presentations/Fatalities%20in%20BASE%20Jumping.pdf
http://www.ucdenver.edu/academics/colleges/medicine/sportsmed/cusm_events/2014-Extreme-Sports-Medicine-Congress/Documents/Presentations/Fatalities%20in%20BASE%20Jumping.pdf
If I'm any judge of the perfection of technology, I think individual flying models like bicycles will soon be created.
We'll be flying them to visit.
If I'm any judge of the perfection of technology, I think individual flying models like bicycles will soon be created.
We'll be flying in visits.
my wife told me