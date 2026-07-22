Interesting and Humour - page 1723
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Rhyme to the word chew - Rhyme online
Rhyme to the word chew - Rhyme online
Why is it always about food and food... I'm hungry already...
Who has it easy?
Maybe, maybe with koumiss or something, but I WANT OLD KVAS.
It's unrealistic to buy, everything is made of powder. They just don't make it with the old technology. That's what I think.
It can be made, very similar, maybe even better. The problem is the bread. Every bakery is different. You need black. Preferably rye.
You can't find rye (rye flour) everywhere either.
Anyway, first you have to find bread. For breadcrumbs. Then experiments.
Rhyme to the word chew - Rhyme online
It doesn't rhyme. To chew is to take, for example. But not to chew - to call out...
And anyway, a rhyme to the word "chew" is a word that means the opposite process to the above ...
kakät? Well, it's like French - with the stress on the last syllable...
eating is more fun.
Weekend recipe:
Well, and gravy to go with it:
// a comment to the side: - ugh. I think it's time for peace.
There's no way I can do this, no way.
I'm going to sing. I'm going tosing. I'm going to sing. I'm going to sing.
There's still a lot you don't know...
I used to drink red kvass when I was a kid, it was sweet. I didn't like white kvass.
As I got older, of course, my tastes changed.
I don't care what kind of kvass you like now.
There's really a lot I don't know yet. I don't know how to explain that I don't want any other kvass, white or off-white. I want that one. Even if it's worse than any other.
It's unrealistic to buy, everything is made of powder. They just don't make it with the old technology. That's what I think.
It can be made, very similar, maybe even better. The problem is the bread. Every bakery is different. You need black. Preferably rye.
You can't find rye (rye flour) everywhere either.
In general, you have to find bread first. For breadcrumbs. Then experiment.