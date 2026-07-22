Interesting and Humour - page 2015

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Russian President Vladimir Putin wished his US counterpart Barack Obama a Happy New Year
Путин поздравил Барака Обаму с Новым годом
Путин поздравил Барака Обаму с Новым годом
  • 2013.12.31
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 31 дек — РИА Новости. Президент РФ Владимир Путин поздравил своего американского коллегу Барака Обаму с Новым годом и подтвердил настрой на продолжение конструктивного диалога по укреплению доверия и взаимопонимания в российско-американских отношениях, сообщает во вторник пресс-служба Кремля. В поздравлении Путин подчеркнул, что...
 
 

Uh, drunk already.

 
and someone is already celebrating ... People are lucky ... and they say to me "wait for New Year's Eve..."
 
newdigital:
and someone is already celebrating ... People are lucky ... and they say to me "wait for New Year's Eve..."
In order to celebrate something, you don't have to wait for a specific day. The most important thing is that there should be something (a significant event/achievement) to celebrate. ))
 
If only they understood that ... They've been making Olivier salad for two hours... and I don't like that salad...
 
The New Year 2014 came to Russia, and the first to greet it were the residents of Kamchatka, Chukotka and border guards in the easternmost point of the country - Ratmanov Island in the Bering Strait.

In Kamchatka, New Year's Eve was cloudless and frosty. The main celebrations are taking place on Lenin Square in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. At exactly midnightlocal time (16.00 Moscow time) the sky above the city was lit up with a sheaf of festive fireworks, for the first time they were 'musical' - accompanied by a fateful arrangement of Antonio Vivaldi's 'Winter' from 'The Seasons'.

Жители Камчатки и пограничники на острове Ратманова встретили 2014 год
Жители Камчатки и пограничники на острове Ратманова встретили 2014 год
  • 2013.12.31
  • ria.ru
ПЕТРОПАВЛОВСК-КАМЧАТСКИЙ, 31 дек — РИА Новости. Новый 2014 год пришел в Россию, первыми его встретили жители Камчатки, Чукотки и пограничники в самой восточной точке страны — на острове Ратманова в Беринговом проливе. На Камчатке новогодняя ночь выдалась безоблачной и морозной. Основные тождества здесь проходят на площади Ленина...
 

masterpiece by atlantic starr



 
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