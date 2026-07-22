Interesting and Humour - page 2015
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Uh, drunk already.
and someone is already celebrating ... People are lucky ... and they say to me "wait for New Year's Eve..."
In Kamchatka, New Year's Eve was cloudless and frosty. The main celebrations are taking place on Lenin Square in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. At exactly midnightlocal time (16.00 Moscow time) the sky above the city was lit up with a sheaf of festive fireworks, for the first time they were 'musical' - accompanied by a fateful arrangement of Antonio Vivaldi's 'Winter' from 'The Seasons'.
masterpiece by atlantic starr