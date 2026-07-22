Interesting and Humour - page 2660
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I live in the Krasnodar region
May I ask where exactly?
My friends went there as volunteers. They saw itwith their own eyes.
I personally worked there for three days in the aftermath, so the topic is close to my heart.
Maybe it was a German "action movie"?
Maybe it was a German "action movie"?
No, in German the dialogue would have sounded like this:
- Wie geht's?
- Gut!
And it wouldn't have been American cops, but burghers with beer and sausages.
German boo-e-wick... we take out the "e" and put it at the beginning of the word
By the way, there's no "moskit" in English, there's "mosquito" in Spanish, Portuguese and Italian.
Hyperloop, a high-speed pipeline track for transporting passengers invented by Ilon Musk, will transport passengers for free. Such announcement was made by project manager Dirk Ahlborn who was quoted by Wired UK. The top manager intends to build the first Hyperloop test track (eight kilometres) in California in 2017.
The business model of the project is the same as that of many mobile games distributing on free to play model: access to the game itself is free, but you can pay for additional benefits. Similarly, Hyperloop tickets are expected to be inexpensive during peak hours and free during the rest of the day.
Such a solution is not too costly because, according to Alborne, the system only runs on renewable energy and will in fact generate more energy than it needs to operate.
For the best implementation of the project, the managers chose an extreme crowdsourcing model - so-called crowdsourcing (looking for proposals among consumers of the product). More than ten thousand people (who generate ideas and offer solutions to practical problems) are already involved in the practical realization of the Hyperloop, as well as more than 350 big firms from 21 countries.
This week, Alborne signed a contract with landowners in Quay Valley (an eco-city in California whose construction has stalled due to the economic crisis) and has planned an eight-kilometre test track for 2016 to test the Hyperloop technology. Several passenger pods will travel along the route at near the speed of sound.
"The next stage is the operation of this track, and speed is far from the most important thing here. We will optimise all systems: passenger boarding, capsule movement. Only after a successful run-in will we start building the first track at a cost of several billion dollars," Alborne said.
Passengers are expected to arrive by self-driving car or taxi with a hitchhiker to a local Hyperloop station, and from there to the main stops in Los Angeles or San Francisco.
After the US, Alborne plans to build the next Hyperloop tracks in Africa and the Middle East, and only then in Europe.
Hyperloop, which Musk first spoke of in August 2013, is a system of pipes through which capsules carrying passengers travel. It is a hybrid of a vacuum train and a maglev. It proposes to achieve average train speeds of up to 1,130 kilometres per hour by drastically reducing air resistance while doing away with magnets. The train in the Hyperloop is supposed to move through a sealed tube with a pressure equal to one thousandth of atmospheric pressure.
The high-speed transport system is expected to connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, and will allow the distance to be covered in just 35 minutes. Musk estimates that it would cost about $10 billion to build the 400-mile-long track.
Hyperloop supersonic transport system to be made free
Hyperloop supersonic transport system to be made free
Hyperloop, the high-speed pipeline track for transporting passengers invented by Ilon Musk, will transport passengers for free.