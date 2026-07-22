Interesting and Humour - page 3326
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes, there was such a case. You can read about it in the memoirs of A. Rybin, one of Stalin's guards.
http://pryf.livejournal.com/2593625.html
Yes, thank you, here's the original description of the situation from there:9) One Colonel-General reported to Stalin on the situation. Supreme Commander looked very pleased and nodded approvingly twice. Finishing his report, the military commander hesitated. Stalin asked: "Is there anything else you want to say?"
"Yes, I have a personal question. I took away some things of interest to me in Germany, but they were detained at the checkpoint. If I may, I would ask that they be returned to me."
"It is possible. Write a report, I'll put a resolution on it."
The Colonel-General pulled a pre-prepared report from his pocket. Stalin applied the resolution. The petitioner began to thank him fervently.
"Not worth thanking," remarked Stalin.
After reading the resolution written on the report, "To return the colonel his junk. I. Stalin," the general turned to the Supreme: "There is a typo here, Comrade Stalin. I am not a colonel, but a colonel-general.
"No, everything is correct here, Comrade Colonel," replied Stalin.
From what other times? What about the time paradox? Or the paradox of the murdered grandfather?
The glare on his camera "flew up" to him
Yes, the Chelyabinsk meteorite exploded on its own and disintegrated into fine shrapnel in the air. This is the generally accepted version.
Here are the arguments of the "doubting Makar".
1. The boulder with the weight of 11 000 tons cannot fall and not leave any craters. The biggest rubble weighing half a ton was found in Lake Chebarkul. But half the windows in half the big city were smashed. Looks like a shock wave from an explosion. But what caused that explosion?
2. The general in charge of this incident had an anti-aircraft missile brigade stationed in the same town of Chebarkul. He was soon promoted to First Deputy Chief of General Staff.
I suppose the universe doesn't allow for paradoxes, appear in one place, disappear in another.
Doesn't even that admit it?
The paradox of the murdered grandfather is a time travel paradox first described by the science fiction writer René Barjaval in his 1943 bookLe voyageur imprudent.
The plot consisted of a man using a time machine totravel back in time, where he killed his biological grandfather before the latter met the traveller's grandmother. The result suggests that one of the traveller's parents, and by extension the traveller himself, would never have been born. That is, he would ultimately not have been able to travel through time, which in turn means that his grandfather would have remained alive and the traveller would have been born, and this would have allowed him to travel through time and kill his grandfather. Thus, every possibility implies a negation of itself, creating a logical paradox.
Doesn't even that admit it?
The paradox of the murdered grandfather is a time travel paradox first described by the science fiction writer René Barjaval in his 1943 bookLe voyageur imprudent.
The plot consisted of a man using a time machine totravel back in time, where he killed his biological grandfather before the latter met the traveller's grandmother. The result suggests that one of the traveller's parents, and by extension the traveller himself, would never have been born. That is, he would ultimately not have been able to travel through time, which in turn means that his grandfather would have remained alive and the traveller would have been born, and this would have allowed him to travel through time and kill his grandfather. Thus, every possibility implies a negation of itself, creating a logical paradox.
I don't think it does. Perhaps time "splits" and parallel universes are created. This is simply a different probabilistic quantum state of the universe, in fact the universe is one and the same, mass and energy are conserved but exist in different probabilistic states. In an attempt to commit the so-called "time paradox", the grandson killing the grandfather does not kill himself in the process. I am not an expert in quantum mechanics, you need to seek more information from the relevant experts.
All these mental experiments with "time paradoxes" are based on inertia of thinking and assumption that the Universe is in one probability state, not allowing multiple states, otherwise no paradoxes arise.
Incidentally, modern science does not deny the possibility of time travel, on the contrary, it has been proven that travel is possible. There are some difficulties with impossibility of matter returning to its initial state and with the anthropic principle, but it seems that at the moment few scientists deny the possibility of time travel.
I don't think it does. Perhaps time "splits" and parallel universes are created. It is simply a different probabilistic quantum state of the universe, in fact the universe is one and the same, mass and energy are conserved, but exists in different probabilistic states. In an attempt to commit the so-called "time paradox", the grandson killing the grandfather does not kill himself in the process. I am not an expert in quantum mechanics, you need to seek more information from the relevant experts.
All these mental experiments with "time paradoxes" are based on inertia of thinking and assumption that the Universe is in one probability state, not allowing multiple states, otherwise no paradoxes arise.
Incidentally, modern science does not deny the possibility of time travel, on the contrary, it has been proven that travel is possible. There are some difficulties with impossibility of matter returning to its initial state and with the anthropic principle, but it seems that at the moment few scientists deny the possibility of time travel.
The "forum is dying" thread is dead.