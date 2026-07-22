Interesting and Humour - page 1754
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We also have a village. We also have Buchalovskoe - take it away, the village of Nizhnie Razdolbosy is also asking for all of us. They should go to Moldova to Kympen - they buried a bubble of Kashpirova there... a long time ago.
Am I the only one who's going to take the Crimea back?
Gay
Driving test
How a small American town works
How a small American town works
BORING
Enough. I am fed up.
Gentlemen are lackeys, tricksters, opportunists and simply idiots!
Don't you dare teach me to love my country!
You can't teach me to love it. You can't force me to love it. Don't you understand that?
The Russia that I loved and will love, I do not need to be taught to love. And you will not make me love that monster you are trying to create, crippling and disfiguring my country.
And you will burn in hell, you clowns.
Andrei Makarevich
Snob magazine
- You have candle stubs, where do you put them?
- We send them to the city and they send us new ones.
- And the old books, where do you put them?
- What's left of them, we send to the city, they send new ones in return.
I thought and thought, what else could the inspector check?
- You do the circumcision, where do you send the leftovers?
- To the city.
- And what do they send you?
- This time they sent you.
This is a misconception deeply ingrained in your minds.
PLEASE
Enough. Enough is enough.
Gentlemen, lackeys, shams, opportunists and simple idiots!
Don't you dare teach me to love my country!
You can't teach me to love it. You can't force me to love it. Don't you understand that?
The Russia that I loved and will love, I do not need to be taught to love. And you will not make me love that monster you are trying to create, crippling and disfiguring my country.
And you will burn in hell, you clowns.
Andrei Makarevich
Snob magazine.
There's a good article about this guy on the Lurk.
This comrade has a very flexible spine).