Interesting and Humour - page 1754

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artmedia70:
We also have a village. We also have Buchalovskoe - take it away, the village of Nizhnie Razdolbosy is also asking for all of us. They should go to Moldova to Kympen - they buried a bubble of Kashpirova there... a long time ago.
Bukhalovskoe, by the way, can be exchanged for Kireevka (also available). A shill for a soap, of course, but for the sake of the process...
 
 
Yoschik:
Am I the only one who's going to take the Crimea back?
What for? Crimea is still ours, Russian as it is. I personally received another confirmation of this thesis about 3 years ago, when I had a chance to run a representative office of one company in Crimea. There, a girl who came for an interview for the vacancy of office manager, in the column "Knowledge of foreign languages" said in all seriousness: "English, Ukrainian".
 

Gay

Driving test

 
Yoschik:

How a small American town works

You should... look under the pyramid... I'm guessing the bear stays up till spring.
 


BORING


Enough. I am fed up.

Gentlemen are lackeys, tricksters, opportunists and simply idiots!

Don't you dare teach me to love my country!

You can't teach me to love it. You can't force me to love it. Don't you understand that?

The Russia that I loved and will love, I do not need to be taught to love. And you will not make me love that monster you are trying to create, crippling and disfiguring my country.

And you will burn in hell, you clowns.

Andrei Makarevich

Snob magazine

[Deleted]  
An inspector was sent to one remote, poor synagogue to check on savings. The inspector asks the rabbi:
- You have candle stubs, where do you put them?
- We send them to the city and they send us new ones.
- And the old books, where do you put them?
- What's left of them, we send to the city, they send new ones in return.
I thought and thought, what else could the inspector check?
- You do the circumcision, where do you send the leftovers?
- To the city.
- And what do they send you?
- This time they sent you.
 
FAQ:
This is a misconception deeply ingrained in your minds.
...Moreover, in other cities the situation is even more serious. The Lviv city council in general has declared the central government of Ukraine to be illegitimate and to ignore the people's will for its own mercantilism: "Lviv has always been, is and will be a European city. We, members of the city council, declare geopolitical reversal unacceptable. Ukraine is a European country. We will never become a raw materials colony of Russia. And there are protests, rallies, dissatisfaction everywhere... What is it, dear readers? Is Ukraine falling apart?
[Deleted]  
Yoschik:


PLEASE


Enough. Enough is enough.

Gentlemen, lackeys, shams, opportunists and simple idiots!

Don't you dare teach me to love my country!

You can't teach me to love it. You can't force me to love it. Don't you understand that?

The Russia that I loved and will love, I do not need to be taught to love. And you will not make me love that monster you are trying to create, crippling and disfiguring my country.

And you will burn in hell, you clowns.

Andrei Makarevich

Snob magazine.

There's a good article about this guy on the Lurk.

This comrade has a very flexible spine).

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