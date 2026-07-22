Interesting and Humour - page 4564

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https://www.rbc.ru/technology_and_media/03/11/2019/5dbeb0289a7947031692f9a0?from=from_main

Medvedev has declared the dangers of IT monopolies


that's where russian software is hiding - in warm tube analogue computers from the 50s ))))

 
Igor Makanu:

https://www.rbc.ru/technology_and_media/03/11/2019/5dbeb0289a7947031692f9a0?from=from_main

Medvedev has declared the dangers of IT monopolies


this is where russian software is hiding - in warm tube analog computers from the 50s ))))

Not necessarily tubes, could be transistors and operational amplifiers. But it doesn't change anything))

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Not necessarily tubes, it could be transistors and operational amplifiers. But it doesn't change anything))

You're telling the truth, under that government there was a slogan "catch up and overtake", now in youth slang it sounds like "let's tear them down! .... I would not be exhausted, there is so much talk about import substitution, about nanotechnology, but in reality, for instance:

Who knows the name of a Russian search engine? - and who uses it?

;)

 
Igor Makanu:

You speak the truth, under that government there was a slogan "catch up and overtake", now in youth slang it sounds - let's tear them down! .... I would not be exhausted, there is so much talk about import substitution, about nanotechnology, but in reality, for example:

Who knows the name of a Russian search engine? - and who uses it?

;)

Yandex. Isn't it?

 
Got it! "Analogue" is from the word "analogue", i.e. "similar". That's right, a professor at the Higher School of Economics said it right about modern Russian.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Yandex. Isn't it?

Yeah, I guessed, but I must have misspelled it, I'll spell it.

S P U T N I K

and Yandex is a commercial, not government project ;) , the search engine works, but... but that's the fate of the Russian search engine ((((

Wiki


Dmitry Fedoseev:
Got it! "Analogue" comes from the word "analogue", i.e. "similar". A professor at the Higher School of Economics was right about modern Russian.

hmmm, you could also pick up a similar word to emphasise the problem more

 
Igor Makanu:

... such is the fate of the russian search server ((((

...

Some people have a very good fortune there. Public funding, you can just go to work and do nothing.
 

Is Yandex Russian? The company is Dutch, taxes go there too. The main investors are foreigners, as I read in another article, not on Wikipedia.

I am, of course, proud of Yandex. Proud of CompTek too, the creator and first owner of Yandex. I worked with CompTek in the noughties to implement networking equipment.

But I agree with Putin, and express my phe.

 

GENTLEMEN - WHAT HAS YOUR HEART RESTED ON HERE? (WHAT DID YOU TAKE OUT AND WHAT DID YOU COME TO???)

THE LAST 24 HOURS BEFORE THE TAKEOVER WERE WITHOUT ME, I MEAN INTERESTING:

WHAT ABOUT CONTROLLING THE EXECUTION OF TRADE ORDERS IN TERMS OF TIME, PRICES, ETC...?

Интересное и Юмор
Интересное и Юмор
  • 2019.10.27
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