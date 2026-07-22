Interesting and Humour - page 2127
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The main deterrent to World War III is that Russia has a system that makes it possible to launch a nuclear retaliatory strike even if the command and communications lines of the Strategic Missile Forces are completely destroyed. It is called "Perimeter", in the US it is called"Dead hand".
Few people know, but the eccentric artist's pet was a giant anteater. Dali often walked his exotic friend on a golden leash through the streets of Paris and would appear at social gatherings with him on his shoulder.
The main deterrent to World War III is that Russia has a system that makes it possible to launch a nuclear retaliatory strike even if the command and communications lines of the Strategic Missile Forces are completely destroyed. It is called "Perimeter", in the US it is called"Dead hand".
We'll show them all!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utgVhoLVxsg
Yippee-ki-yay! We'll show them all to their faces!
Kiselev is hard to watch/listen to for more than a few minutes. It feels like he's an "information weapon" and whoever listens to him is a "target" (regardless of opinions, etc.) :) I couldn't take more than three minutes of him yesterday.
Prokhorov's RBC TV is gently pursuing a "reverse" policy ... (probably in spite of Kiselev) ...
In short - nothing to see - only cats left. :)
We must live our lives in our own world. I saw some shop signs on the Internet. There was one shop with the name "Sons of Russia". And what do you think's inside? A pet shop. They sell cats.
- Doctor, you know, I can't help it, I can't help it, I see fags everywhere, what can I do?
-Look at this picture (The Three Beauties), what does it tell you?
- They're faggots, doctor, don't you see! One is staring into the distance, so he can't see, the passive one is standing on the side - how can you not see?!
-Yes...my dear...it's a serious matter... Well, look at this picture (Hunters in camp), what's it about?
-The faggots, too... They're drunk, no women, they're alone... Tell me, doctor, you're not the one...?
-Why do you think so?
-Where did you get those pictures?
Income beyond competitionAt the end of 2013, Moscow Exchange managed to increase both interest and commission income. At a time when the exchange has virtually no competitors in a number of markets, a well-thought-out tariff policy will make it possible to consolidate this result in the future as well.
The Bank of Russia remains also the largest generator of trading turnover on the stock exchange. In particular, last year it accounted for 35% of repo market (money market) turnover and about 2% of foreign exchange market turnover. These markets, together with the derivatives market and custody services, generated the biggest year-on-year increase in revenues, 20-26%.
On the whole, the stock exchange's fee and commission income increased from 11.4 bln rubles to 12.8 bln rubles at year-end. In the structure of these revenues, the stock market accounted for the largest share, where it fell from RUB 3.08bn to RUB 3.00bn. In the stock market, unlike, for example, the money market, the Moscow Exchange has to compete with foreign platforms and the OTC market. Throughout the year, the Moscow Exchange actively attracted foreign investors. In particular, it launched a T+2 trading mode on the equity market and authorised the international clearing centres Euroclear and Clearstream to operate on the government bond market. However, the structure of exchange earnings reflects market conditions: commission income on the depressed equity market fell from RUB 1.8bn to RUB 1.4bn, while income on the bond market, which showed record growth last year in placements, rose from RUB 1.07bn to RUB 1.38bn.
"From the operating point of view the main risk for the Moscow stock exchange remains competition with other platforms, especially with LSE, on which the Russian issuers prefer to carry out placing of actions now," - analysts of UBS note. "The infrastructure that the Moscow Exchange has built seems to me to be sufficient. The problem is not with the bourse, but with the not entirely balanced policy and macroeconomic problems, due to which investors are not eager to bring money into Russia en masse," says BCS analyst Olga Naidenova.