Interesting and Humour - page 920
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Wealth is the husband's, labour is the wife's. Vietnamese proverb
A picky pig is hard to feed. Vietnamese proverb
Parents work hard, children enjoy life, grandchildren beggar. Japanese proverb
A leech clings to a man's leg, let him tear it off. Vietnamese proverb
Wealth is the husband's, labour is the wife's. Vietnamese proverb
A picky pig is hard to feed. Vietnamese proverb
Parents work hard, children enjoy life, grandchildren beggarly. Japanese proverb
A leech clings to a man's leg, let him tear it off. Vietnamese proverb
Man, are you interested in reading this crap?
Man, you're not interested in reading that shit yourself.
Very. Everyone has their own shit - I have mine, you have yours ... (about boobs and how someone poops :) )
Very. Everyone has their own shit - I have mine, you have yours ... (about boobs and how someone poops :) )
Very. Everyone has their own shit - I have mine, you have yours...
"The house is gone."