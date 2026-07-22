Interesting and Humour - page 920

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Wealth is the husband's, labour is the wife's. Vietnamese proverb

A picky pig is hard to feed. Vietnamese proverb

Parents work hard, children enjoy life, grandchildren beggar. Japanese proverb

A leech clings to a man's leg, let him tear it off. Vietnamese proverb

 
newdigital:

Wealth is the husband's, labour is the wife's. Vietnamese proverb

A picky pig is hard to feed. Vietnamese proverb

Parents work hard, children enjoy life, grandchildren beggarly. Japanese proverb

A leech clings to a man's leg, let him tear it off. Vietnamese proverb

Man, you're not even interested in reading this shit.
 

 
Mischek:
Man, are you interested in reading this crap?
It's better than Putin and the United Russia.)
 
Lara Fabian's first concert since the death of her beloved man Gregory Lemorschall. She came out, but couldn't sing. And then, standing up, the whole audience sang...the whole audience in Nîmes would sing her this song by changing the words in it, 'Je t'aime' (I love you) would become 'On t'aime' (We love you) for the first time...
 
Mischek:
Man, you're not interested in reading that shit yourself.

Very. Everyone has their own shit - I have mine, you have yours ... (about boobs and how someone poops :) )

[Deleted]  
 
newdigital:

Very. Everyone has their own shit - I have mine, you have yours ... (about boobs and how someone poops :) )

a good word in time.(Proverbs 15:23)
 
newdigital:

Very. Everyone has their own shit - I have mine, you have yours...

"The house is gone."

 

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