Interesting and Humour - page 2418

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tol64:
Don't go crazy. ))

I'm not the one going crazy.

http://www.baltinfo.ru/2014/08/21/V-sud-dostavili-4-figurantov-dela-o-khuliganstve-na-moskovskoi-vysotke-444885

It's someone else who's gone crazy.

On 20 August, unknown people hung a Ukrainian flag on the spire of the Stalinist skyscraper on Moscow's Kotelnicheskaya embankment. Those who broke into the spire of the skyscraper also managed to paint the star crowning the building blue. Thus, it was painted the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

A criminal case was originally initiated under the Criminal Code article "Vandalism" (the maximum penalty is three years in prison). On 21 August, it was reclassified under Part 2 of Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code "hooliganism" (maximum sentence of seven years).

В суд доставили 4 фигурантов дела о хулиганстве на московской высотке - Москва, суд, акции, Украина, преступления - БалтИнфо.ru
В суд доставили 4 фигурантов дела о хулиганстве на московской высотке - Москва, суд, акции, Украина, преступления - БалтИнфо.ru
  • www.baltinfo.ru
в блог комментировать Москва, 21 августа. В Таганский суд Москвы доставили 4 задержанных по подозрению в хулиганстве на высотке на Котельнической набережной в Москве, сообщает ИТАР-ТАСС. В четверг будет рассмотрено ходатайство об их аресте.  Напомним, 20 августа неизвестные вывесили украинский флаг на шпиле сталинской высотки...
 
Mischek:

...

On 20 August, unknown people hung a Ukrainian flag on the spire of the Stalinist skyscraper on Moscow's Kotelnicheskaya embankment. Those who broke into the spire of the skyscraper also managed to paint the star crowning the building blue. Thus, it was painted the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

A criminal case was originally initiated under the Criminal Code article "Vandalism" (the maximum penalty is three years in prison). On 21 August, it was reclassified under Part 2 of Article 213 of the Russian Criminal Code "hooliganism" (maximum sentence of seven years).

What do you suggest? A pat on the head?

I read somewhere that it's not the first time they've bullied. ))

 
tol64:
What do you suggest? A pat on the head? )

you're doing great ))))

how fast you've rearranged yourself ))))

 
Mischek:

you're doing great ))))

how fast you've rearranged yourself ))))

You must have imagined it. ))

 

Now Integer should write some nonsense like -

If everyone started climbing up a skyscraper with paint...

Under the communists, they didn't climb up a skyscraper with paint...

What if it had fallen on someone...

 
Mischek:

Now Integer should write some nonsense like -

If everyone started climbing up a skyscraper with paint...

Under the communists, they didn't climb up a skyscraper with paint...

What if it had fallen on someone...

So far you've written this. That's your thinking. You're progressing. )))
 
tol64:
So far, you have written this. These are your thoughts. You're progressing. )))
Well, we can't all degrade.
 

Please let me in, I really want to piss.

 
Mischek:

Please let me in, I really want to piss.

A person from the cloakroom who sees such a "hamster" will do what the "hamster" asks for himself, a lot and for a long time.
 

How boring my life is (

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