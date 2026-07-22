Interesting and Humour - page 4709

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Uladzimir Izerski:

She's a tough broad. I like her Yolka, but there's no way she's right for a wife.

It's just glamorous pop... It doesn't work.

 
Denis Sartakov:

No, there is a singer called Yolka, or nearly so....


So I'm talking about Yoda from ZV.))) I mean, it's a real name, unlike Yolka, who, by the way, has not yet learned the Jedi power.
 
Реter Konow:
So I'm talking about Yoda from ST.)) I mean, it's a real name, unlike Yolka, who, by the way, has not yet learned Jedi powers.

I even knew a young woman called Neyolka)).

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I even knew a young woman called Neyolka)).

Not a girl? Exactly a woman?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

She's a tough broad. I like her Yolka, but she's no match for a wife.

Well, how do you think this one will do as a wife?


 
Uladzimir Izerski:

She's a tough broad. I like her Yolka, but she's not right for a wife in any way.

A blonde hair change and the wife won't mind :)
 
Denis Sartakov:

Well, how do you think this one will do as a wife?


About ten years ago, when she was known as Chinawoman, she was very good.)

 
Denis Sartakov:

Well, how about this one, do you think? Would she be a good wife?


So well sung, soulful. But the notes are masculine. Not for a wife.))

 
Denis Sartakov:

Well, how do you think this one will do as a wife?


The song and the performance are great!
Sings about blue eyes, at an advanced age.

 
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