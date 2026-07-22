Interesting and Humour - page 4709
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She's a tough broad. I like her Yolka, but there's no way she's right for a wife.
It's just glamorous pop... It doesn't work.
No, there is a singer called Yolka, or nearly so....
So I'm talking about Yoda from ST.)) I mean, it's a real name, unlike Yolka, who, by the way, has not yet learned Jedi powers.
I even knew a young woman called Neyolka)).
I even knew a young woman called Neyolka)).
Not a girl? Exactly a woman?
She's a tough broad. I like her Yolka, but she's no match for a wife.
Well, how do you think this one will do as a wife?
She's a tough broad. I like her Yolka, but she's not right for a wife in any way.
Well, how do you think this one will do as a wife?
About ten years ago, when she was known as Chinawoman, she was very good.)
Well, how about this one, do you think? Would she be a good wife?
So well sung, soulful. But the notes are masculine. Not for a wife.))
Well, how do you think this one will do as a wife?
The song and the performance are great!
Sings about blue eyes, at an advanced age.