Interesting and Humour - page 1005

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Here we go again, sit back, break your eyes ((

 
Mischek:

Here we go again, sit back, break your eyes ((

man again ...
 
newdigital:
man again ...
What man?
 
In the picture ... with hands ...
 
newdigital:
In the picture... with hands...

There are two men in the picture. A man in black with hands, with two . And legs.

And a woman, in a coloured dress, fishnet tights, dyed blonde, single, very little free time. And also with two arms and legs.

 
 
Mischek:

There are two men in the picture. A man in black with hands, with two . And legs.

And a woman, in a coloured dress, fishnet tights, dyed blonde, single, very little free time. And also with two arms and legs.

The blonde-dyed one looks like a woman. And the one in a colored dress is a man... or are people already mutating...
 
newdigital:
And the one in the coloured dress is a man...

Yeah, is that an elbow?

 
Yeah ...
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