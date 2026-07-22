Interesting and Humour - page 2864

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As the celebration continues


 
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
the paving is retained even by the cooker!
 

The shovel I use to scoop the dough


 
Sergey Golubev:

The shovel I use to scoop the dough

You, however, are an oligarch!
[Deleted]  
Pavel Gotkevitch:
You, however, are an oligarch!

it's not a Christmas fairy tale

""On the very border of Highland Wales there once lived an old, wicked giant.)


""

 

American Sarah Mapelli, 45, performed a meditation dance, transmitting the energy of bees to the audience. The bees sting the heroine but also heal her body - an integral part of the meditative process.

To attract so many bees, Sarah applied uterine pheromones to herself. When the session was over, assistants used tweezers to extract a myriad of stings from Sarah's skin.


Maybe someone would be hooked by such a miracle (Sarah, or her tambourine bee dance)... but I'll pass.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:

45-year-old American Sarah Mapelli...

Maybe someone will be hooked by such a miracle (Sarah, or her tambourine bee dance)... but I'll pass.

Kind of impressive... might even draw a lot of congregants. But we don't know what drugs she was on before and after.

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Kind of impressive... maybe even gather a bunch of congregants. But we don't know what drugs she was on before and after.

.

 
Alexander Antoshkin:

Aha:

It must be remembered that the universal antidote (antidote) to bee poison is ethyl alcohol, which is why taking 30-50 grams of vodka will usually relieve the symptoms of bee poison poisoning.

Another recipe:

honey - 100 g, vodka - 200 ml, ascorbic acid - 1 g, water - 1 litre.

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