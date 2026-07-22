Interesting and Humour - page 2864
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As the celebration continues
The shovel I use to scoop the dough
The shovel I use to scoop the dough
You, however, are an oligarch!
it's not a Christmas fairy tale
""On the very border of Highland Wales there once lived an old, wicked giant.)
""
American Sarah Mapelli, 45, performed a meditation dance, transmitting the energy of bees to the audience. The bees sting the heroine but also heal her body - an integral part of the meditative process.
To attract so many bees, Sarah applied uterine pheromones to herself. When the session was over, assistants used tweezers to extract a myriad of stings from Sarah's skin.Maybe someone would be hooked by such a miracle (Sarah, or her tambourine bee dance)... but I'll pass.
45-year-old American Sarah Mapelli...Maybe someone will be hooked by such a miracle (Sarah, or her tambourine bee dance)... but I'll pass.
Kind of impressive... might even draw a lot of congregants. But we don't know what drugs she was on before and after.
Kind of impressive... maybe even gather a bunch of congregants. But we don't know what drugs she was on before and after.
.
Aha:
It must be remembered that the universal antidote (antidote) to bee poison is ethyl alcohol, which is why taking 30-50 grams of vodka will usually relieve the symptoms of bee poison poisoning.
Another recipe:
honey - 100 g, vodka - 200 ml, ascorbic acid - 1 g, water - 1 litre.