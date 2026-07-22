Interesting and Humour - page 2329
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I will answer, but I do not have the money with me).
You never have.
just patriotic slogans
and then it's too late, it's already started
You never have.
just patriotic slogans
and then it's too late, it's already started
All right, I'm sorry 10. Suit yourself. And you have extremist, even here you are for the EU and the USA).
Oh, no, you don't. Even here, in the match between Holland and Argentina, I'm for the Russian team.
It's your subconscious, the sight of me not being banned
Bullshit. You're about to get banned again.
Oh, no, you don't. Even here, in the match between Holland and Argentina, I am in favour of the Russian team.
"Sothat's what you are - a reindeer!"
Which deer have tusks instead of antlers?
Almost all deer species and genera have antlers. The only exception is the Chinese and Korean water reindeer, which have no antlers but do have protruding canines, making them similar to a member of another family, the musk deer. During the rut, water reindeer will clash and try to slash their opponents' necks with their fangs.
The three most expensive brands on Earth, in descending order: Marlborough, Coca-Cola and Budweiser.
If you drop alcohol on a scorpion, it will immediately go mad and sting itself to death.
You burn more calories when you sleep than when you watch TV.