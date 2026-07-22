Interesting and Humour - page 3703
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Brad Pitt?
Yusuf - well, you gotta hand it to Brad Pitt - no, it's not a fight! It's reality!
You and I obviously can't go up against him.
Almost any female would say go fuck yourself Yusuf ... Juraz - even the most brutal and cool - compared to Brad Pitt - noooooooooo not gonna make it
You have a house in the Maldives? That's not a problem for him.
Imagine if he still loved her! We don't stand a chance!!!
Reminds me of an old joke about a mother with a little boy and a Caucasian in a zoo...
In a nutshell: A mother and her inquisitive little boy are walking around a zoo. Periodically, the boy points his finger at one animal, then another, and asks his mother if the animal is a man or a woman. And every time, the "son of the sunny Caucasus," who is not far away, painfully reacts to this question, corrects the boy: "Not a male, a male! After a while, the mother gets fed up, and she says indignantly: "Look, what difference does it make, a man, a male...?
The Caucasian replies: "Hey, dear, you don't get it, do you?! A man is the one who has dengi, and without dengi he's a male!!!"
I can imagine it in engineering, in architecture..., and designers would be screaming like ***.
Microsoft's VR motion controllers.
Putin signs decree against online anonymity
.... thetext of the document proposes to take measures to rule out anonymity of online users and their "irresponsibility and impunity". There are also plans to create a special system to guarantee the "personal safety of users, the confidentiality of their information".
Is an Orwellian world around the corner?
Why are you posting rubbish in which a stranger is called a moron, a narcissist and a fascist?
Do you have any idea what the argument was about?
Dimitri, have you ever thought that so many useful things can be made out of rubbish? All you have to do is use your imagination!
As some of the recent posts on this forum have shown, some rubbish can't be made into anything, it will remain rubbish
Is an Orwellian world around the corner yet?
Putin signed a decree banning anonymity on the internet after studying the methaquot website, the one we are all on. After years of studying the methaquot site, Putin concluded that eliminating anonymity had a very positive effect on the overall atmosphere of the site and there were no more dumpsters like "Kurilka".
Such is the chain of events.
Putin signed a decree banning anonymity on the Internet after studying the methaquot site, the one we are all on. After years of studying the methaquot site, Putin concluded that eliminating anonymity had a very positive effect on the overall atmosphere of the site and there were no more dumpsters like "Kurilka".
This is the chain of events.
He just doesn't like what is written about him on the Internet...
but there's nothing he can do about it anyway.....
There was an occasion ...
I said, "How much does it cost to get on the pier?"
They said: - "Five dollars, but it's free for you."
- "Why?"
- "Because you've been here a long time and your hat's been stolen."
Since then, if I go anywhere, I take two sun hats.