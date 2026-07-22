Interesting and Humour - page 2177
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€1-car
The hybrid E-car project, loudly announced by Mikhail Prokhorov in 2010 and with over 200,000 pre-orders, is effectively closed. ONEXIM has transferred all of its technology to the state-owned NAMI institute for €1 and intends to sell its production facilities in St. Petersburg. The company explained the decision by the sharp rise in prices for equipment due to the weakening of the ruble and the decline in the car market. The government has not yet decided in which project the E-mobile platform can be used.
30 years ago in 1984, the first mass-produced Soviet domestic colour computer BK0010 was released. Priced at 600p, with an average Moscow wage of 200p.
Deliveries to Electronica showrooms began in 1985. There were no queues and anyone could buy one. I did.
It is ironic, but unlike the Mac, which was also released by Apple that year, ours was more like today's tablets.