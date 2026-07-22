Interesting and Humour - page 2177

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€1-car

The hybrid E-car project, loudly announced by Mikhail Prokhorov in 2010 and with over 200,000 pre-orders, is effectively closed. ONEXIM has transferred all of its technology to the state-owned NAMI institute for €1 and intends to sell its production facilities in St. Petersburg. The company explained the decision by the sharp rise in prices for equipment due to the weakening of the ruble and the decline in the car market. The government has not yet decided in which project the E-mobile platform can be used.

€1-мобиль // Михаил Прохоров нашел дешевый выход из автопрома
€1-мобиль // Михаил Прохоров нашел дешевый выход из автопрома
  • www.kommersant.ru
Китайские производители, считает заплатили бы больше, а американские или европейские могли бы купить разработку отдельного крупного узла, например, трансмиссии, примерно за $200 млн.
 
hello my occasional radio listener. Today our guest is the author and unfortunately performer of his songs, poet of Moscow sewers Eduard Severovy.

Eduard was born in a dysfunctional family, in fact it was dysfunctional after his birth Eduard.
By the way, a little about the family of the great singer: Eduard Suroki was born into a typical Russian family with Ukrainian roots in a Tatar village near Minsk. His mother, Gayane Akopyan, was a Latvian Kazakh who migrated to Uzbekistan from Estonia.

In 1998 Eduard passed exams in Moscow State University and was enrolled to military unit #144 in Voronezh.
It was there that Eduard wrote his first two buckets of songs.

Eduard was married three times: first he married his neighbour, Svetlana Koryakina, then divorced and married Svetlana's mother, Irina Mikhailovna. He later separated from her, too, and married Svetlana's grandmother, whom he also recently separated from. Now Svetlana's grandmother is hiding in Canada

Edward harsh committed suicide in 1986, but the bullet passed through his head without touching there anything vital. Doctors fought for a long time to kill Edward, but unfortunately Edik's unpretentious body coped with the disease.

In 2011, Edward is invited to a concert for Police Day in Podolsk, where he sings just one song, after which the police changed his name to militia for half an hour, and they beat him up.
 
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http://www.ixbt.com/news/hard/index.shtml?17/59/03
Компьютерам Mac исполнилось 30 лет
Компьютерам Mac исполнилось 30 лет
  • www.ixbt.com
Ровно 30 лет тому назад, 24 января 1984 года, состоялся выпуск персонального компьютера Apple Macintosh 128K — первого представителя линейки Macintosh. Он был построен на процессоре Motorola и мог похвастаться графическим интерфейсом пользователя — невиданной по тем временам роскошью для обычных пользователей. На момент начала продаж цена...
 
Geneticists plan to begin experiments to slow down ageing in humans
Генетики планируют начать эксперименты по замедлению старения у людей
Генетики планируют начать эксперименты по замедлению старения у людей
  • 2014.04.07
  • ria.ru
СОЧИ, 7 апр — РИА Новости, Ульяна Гребенникова. Ученые-генетики планируют в скором времени начать эксперименты по замедлению процесса старения у людей, сообщил РИА Новости участвующий в международной конференции генетиков в Сочи Брайан Кеннеди, президент института Бака в США, специализирующегося на фундаментальных и прикладных исследованиях...
 
Israeli diplomats beat up an Indian border guard
Израильские дипломаты побили индийского пограничника
Израильские дипломаты побили индийского пограничника
  • news.israelinfo.ru
В понедельник израильские и международные СМИ сообщили о скандальном инциденте с участием троих служащих израильского МИД, случившемся в субботу в индийском аэропорту Нью-Дели. Несмотря на наличие у израильтян дипломатического иммунитета, полиция Индии возбудила против них уголовные дела по обвинению в оскорблении и причинении телесных...
 
But despite this hooligan act (see previous post), India defiantly chose Israel over Russia
Индия демонстративно предпочла Израиль России
Индия демонстративно предпочла Израиль России
  • news.israelinfo.ru
Индия «очень публично» отклонила предложенный Россией контракт на вооружение своего нового авианосца INS Vikramaditya российскими зенитно-ракетными комплексами «Каштан» и предпочла рассмотреть альтернативные предложения израильских и французских фирм, сообщает Strategy Page. «Крошечный Израиль нанес поражение России», — так озаглавлена эта...
 
Paprika:

30 years ago in 1984, the first mass-produced Soviet domestic colour computer BK0010 was released. Priced at 600p, with an average Moscow wage of 200p.

Deliveries to Electronica showrooms began in 1985. There were no queues and anyone could buy one. I did.

It is ironic, but unlike the Mac, which was also released by Apple that year, ours was more like today's tablets.

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