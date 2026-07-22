Interesting and Humour - page 1192

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Maybe off-topic (just another topic) ... About the roof, how it flew

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sanyooooook:
And where do historians get their numbers from, one person gets one thing and another another person gets another, eventually it turns out that it never happened at all.)

take? historians? .... I'm confused...

There's an order to tell a story that way - everything fits the order. That's the profession.
It's like a journalist who outwardly wants to tell the truth, but in reality is just a whore with a price tag in her pocket.

 
MrGold166:

take? historians? .... i'm confused...

There is an order to tell a story in such a way - everything fits the order. that's the profession.
It's like a journalist, who looks like he wants to tell the truth, but is just a whore with a price tag in her pocket.

You see, there are no facts or truth in the absolute sense! There is only a certain point of view on them, naturally subjective. That is why historians and journalists alike are a profession. As in any profession, there are professionals at different levels. In the same way one can accuse anyone of unprofessionalism. But my point of view: "All kinds of people are important, all kinds of people are needed! And one should form one's opinion, if possible, from various sources. Including from "whores", yellow press, white press, historians, psychics, theologians, etc.
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Supercap

 

Immediately after the War the official view of losses "for the people" was 1 million. This was Stalin's view. Only with Khrushchev's thaw did the revision begin.

That's the story.

 
Mathemat:

Immediately after the War the official view of losses "for the people" was 1 million. This was Stalin's view. Only with Khrushchev's thaw did the revision begin.

That's the story.

Where did the 1 million come from, it's just that there's an opinion that Stalin said 7 million.
 
sanyooooook:
How did the 1 million number come about, it's just that it's believed that Stalin called it 7 million.
Well, it's been discussed. It's historians cheating. Some have 1, others have 7. )))
 
sanyooooook: Where did the number of 1 million come from, it's just that there's an opinion that Stalin said 7 million.

Later, when the absurdity of the 1 million figure became apparent. (My mother used to tell me this figure).

But 7 million is also absurd, if you think about it. In 1941 alone, if you count all the pits arranged by Germans, you will get no less than 3-4 million prisoners of war. Nearly all prisoners of war died due to exhaustion and extremely cruel treatment (our people, by the way, were not very happy about it either). And our military losses (killed) in addition to losses of civilians in this year were also enormous.

P.S. Yes, probably, I went too far with 1 million... I don't think even Stalin would have said such an absurdity.

P.P.S. It is interesting that the data on the War is still not declassified. For example, the real history of the Vyazemsky disaster is either not thoroughly investigated or is being hushed up. Konev and Budyonny are no longer alive - and still the data is declassified, it seems, only down to army level.

 
Mathemat:

Then, when the absurdity of the figure of 1 million became obvious. (That's the figure my mother used to tell me).

But 7 million is also absurd, if you think about it. In 1941 alone, if you count all the pits arranged by Germans, you will get no less than 3-4 million prisoners of war. Nearly all prisoners of war died due to exhaustion and extremely cruel treatment (our people, by the way, were not very happy about it either). And the military losses (deaths) combined with the civilian population losses in this year were enormous too.

P.S. Yes, perhaps I went too far with 1 million... Even Stalin would not have voiced such an absurdity.

 
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