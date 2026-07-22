Interesting and Humour - page 1048
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Do you know what the previous surge was based on? A string of high-profile break-ins.
And you also forgot to say that before the surge and after the surge there is still a 10x difference.
Now you're just manipulating the facts.)
No, of course there was a reason, as always the enemy. They're everywhere.
And me, I'm a... I'm a complete man. I manipulate facts, not fairy tales and emotions.
I'm not even gonna ask you why you chose the best period. That's manipulation on my part, too.
the current traded volume of bitcoins in the dollar is more than 4 million a day
and the dollar has over 4 trillion a day, a million times the difference.
I'm telling you, fanboys are the ones who are in it.
I'm not even going to ask why you chose a better period. That's manipulation on my part, too.
To show the rapid growth. 5 times in 3 months.
Geez, our MPs are buying bitcoins and dumping dollars in Miami on the wave of the fight against corruption and looking for summer houses.
Tomorrow they will come to them and say, "Tsap scratch.
And they'll say, "We only have bills, not punishable.
And they walk away with nothing.
))
Shit, it's our MPs on the wave of fighting corruption and looking for summer houses in Miami who are buying up bitcoins and dumping quid.
Man, it's a search term, not a price.
Yes I know, they correlate, below is from the exchange
I'm talking about the recent price increase.
I'm talking about the recent price increase
Driven by a rise in interest, fuelled by Cyprus. It is clear that it will go up, the question is how and when and by how much. I'm losing it slowly.
But this is all normal market price formation. What are you getting at? )
Spurred by growing interest, fuelled by Cyprus. It's understandable that it'll kick in, the question is when and by how much. I'm losing it slowly.
But this is all normal market price formation. What are you getting at? )
in time for lunch
I'm going to get something to eat.