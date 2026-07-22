Interesting and Humour - page 1838
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So far, the Olympic flame, which has been carried everywhere - at the North Pole, underwater, in outer space - has, as far as I understand, been extinguished 53 times. Now it is possible to enter the Guinness Book of Records.
However, not all interesting ideas have been used up yet. The official, I underline, website of the 2013 Olympics reads the following, and I quote.
As I read it, I thought that actually the first steam engine was created a long time ago. A very, very long time ago. So Ivan Polzunov must be at least 250 years old now.
Dug through the data. Lied. He's 285.
And since the Russian inventor died in 1766, I'm very curious as to how he will greet the Olympic flame. As a zombie or something?
Note that this crap, written by Olesya Krechetova, is actively reprinted by RIA Novosti and thousands of other publications. And not a single one has stirred anyone's brain.
I first thought that maybe in the article they'll mention that the fire will be set to the Polzunov monument and they'll try to melt it - just in case. But no, the article says clearly.
So, we are waiting for the exciting report from Barnaul. How Polzunov will rise from his grave.
Taken from the Exler website.
So far, the Olympic flame, which has been carried everywhere - at the North Pole, underwater, in outer space - has, as far as I understand, been extinguished 53 times. Now it is possible to enter the Guinness Book of Records.
However, not all interesting ideas have been used up yet. The official, I underline, website of the 2013 Olympics reads the following, and I quote.
As I read it, I thought that actually the first steam engine was created a long time ago. A very, very long time ago. So Ivan Polzunov must be at least 250 years old now.
Dug through the data. Lied. He's 285.
And since the Russian inventor died in 1766, I'm very curious as to how he will greet the Olympic flame. As a zombie or something?
Note that this crap, written by Olesya Krechetova, is actively reprinted by RIA Novosti and thousands of other publications. And not a single one has stirred anyone's brain.
I first thought that maybe in the article they'll mention that the fire will be set to the Polzunov monument and they'll try to melt it - just in case. But no, the article says clearly.
So, we are waiting for the exciting report from Barnaul. How Polzunov will rise from his grave.
The role will be played by an actor from the Musical Comedy Theatre.
the headline did the trick, you fell for it.)
there's something nasty about a screaming headline.
http://news.mail.ru/society/15974113/?frommail=1
the role will be played by an actor from the Musical Comedy Theatre.
the headline did the trick, you fell for it.)
There's something nasty about a screaming headline.
I knew right away it was gonna be an actor. It's just that sometimes you have to think with your head before you write or do something.
And we have orders from above to make sure that fire goes everywhere, so they do their best.
Make a fool to pray to God - he'll bruise his forehead).
http://news.mail.ru/society/15974113/?frommail=1
" How boring my life is "