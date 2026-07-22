Interesting and Humour - page 4604
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I found it!!!
I found it!!!
There is a better option)
The conclusion from all this is simple: politics is discussed either by fools or by pensioners who have lived their lives and need to burn off time with some kind of talk.
If you don't discuss politics, politics will discuss your life, but without your participation. You know what our misfortune is, we have never elected our own rulers. There were khans, emirs, tsars, first secretaries, and presidents who lasted 20-30 years, even in Soviet times there was no such thing, these people outranked khans, emirs, tsars, and first secretaries of the Central Committee - at least they were killed from time to time, while now they will not even let you get close, and you are gone)).
If n
I found it!!!
First see where he's from, then whine.
))) Well, they're all right with that, unlike us, so he can't understand us.
About comrade oshlepkin:
Future AI creators
WTF ;)
WTF ;)
the monkey is no longer dancing)