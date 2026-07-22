Interesting and Humour - page 4604

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I found it!!!


 
Vladimir Tkach:

I found it!!!

There is a better option)


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The conclusion from all this is simple: politics is discussed either by fools or by pensioners who have lived their lives and need to burn off time with some kind of talk.

If you don't discuss politics, politics will discuss your life, but without your participation. You know what our misfortune is, we have never elected our own rulers. There were khans, emirs, tsars, first secretaries, and presidents who lasted 20-30 years, even in Soviet times there was no such thing, these people outranked khans, emirs, tsars, and first secretaries of the Central Committee - at least they were killed from time to time, while now they will not even let you get close, and you are gone)).

[Deleted]  
Martingeil:

If n

First see where it comes from, then whine
 
Vladimir Tkach:

I found it!!!


Have you tried it? Is it him or him?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
First see where he's from, then whine.

))) Well, they're all right with that, unlike us, so he can't understand us.

 

About comrade oshlepkin:


YouTube
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Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
 

Future AI creators


[Deleted]  

WTF ;)


 
jori77:

WTF ;)

the monkey is no longer dancing)



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