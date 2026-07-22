Interesting and Humour - page 1360
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In line?
The usual moderator button
There is a reverse, i.e. it is not a reverse, but a removal of the translation and going to the original post (the same button). That is, if I translate the post from Russian to English - I press En. If I press vice versa - I press same En button again.
There is a reverse, i.e. it is not a reverse, but a removal of the translation and going to the original post (the same button). That is, if I translate the post from Russian to English - I press En. If it's vice versa - I press same En button again.
Another topic ... the subject of conjectural distortion not brought up?
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There are some people who are more inclined to believe in things that contradict the laws of nature than to believe that their beliefs are the result of trivial cognitive distortions.
Thought not mine :)
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A list of cognitive distortions - on my own found this there :
Systematic consistency bias - the tendency to test hypotheses solely by direct testing rather than by testing possible alternative hypotheses.
Good night
Drawn by Alexander Gunin