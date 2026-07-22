Interesting and Humour - page 1249
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Moscow schoolchildren were given medals with the Serbian flag on them.
https://www.facebook.com/svetlana.kolosova.33/posts/617023704982786
What's the big deal, schoolchildren. They're running for mayor under the flag of France
What's the big deal, schoolchildren. They're running for mayor under the flag of France
Hee hee)) +10
What's the big deal, schoolchildren. They're running for mayor under the flag of France
It's a shame.
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