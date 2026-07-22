Interesting and Humour - page 1249

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Contender:

Moscow schoolchildren were given medals with the Serbian flag on them.
https://www.facebook.com/svetlana.kolosova.33/posts/617023704982786

What's the big deal, schoolchildren. They're running for mayor under the flag of France

 
faa1947:

What's the big deal, schoolchildren. They're running for mayor under the flag of France

There's a disease called colorblindness, yes.
 
faa1947:


shoo
 

Hee hee)) +10

 
faa1947:

What's the big deal, schoolchildren. They're running for mayor under the flag of France

You should go tothe fourth forum.
 
xxx: A freelancer has only two problems: "Where can I find a job?!" and "Why the fuck did I sign up for this hassle?!" (c) bash
 

It's a shame.

 

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