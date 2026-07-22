Interesting and Humour - page 3684

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Salami (from the Italian word salame, sausage). Italian sausage with equally shredded pieces of meat and fat, made from donkey meat. In other countries the name is applied to similar types of sausage made from beef and pork.

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Good morning

 
Sergey Golubev:

Rapid-acting antidepressants.

In today's world, no one is immune to depression. It may cause general disturbances, memory problems, reduced capacity for work and motor activity.
Various illnesses, frequent stressful and extreme situations, phobias and excessive strain on the brain may cause this condition.
Antidepressants are drugs that can alleviate or prevent depression.
Russian scientists have finally created unique and very fast-acting antidepressants after much experimentation. All drugs have been thoroughly tested in clinical trials.
In order to meet the shortest possible time, many of the drugs valiant scientists tested on themselves, of course, at the risk of the figure. no contraindications for taking the drugs were found. :-)


 
 
 
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
If so, does Andrey want to tell me that the size of my appetite is inversely proportional to the size of the deposit and that money management (risk management) helps traders to maximize their losses.
to trade effectively in the stock market).

Perhaps a tolerant reminder that today is the savouriest day for kebabs.

I don't see any posts about May Day demonstrations.

Maybe I'll draw something.

Because after the cow I'm a creative fountain.

 
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