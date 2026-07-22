Interesting and Humour - page 4143
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We have to compare the increase in the price of the consumer goods basket for pensioners, with the increase in pensions. I know for myself that there is a positive difference and it is growing.
- You see, Seema, if you've been poured tea up to the top, it's not out of generosity... No...
- What is it?
- So you can't put sugar in it!
Metamorphosis...
Bitcoin has fallen lower
Judge: - The reason for your divorce?
Plaintiff: - I found out that the landlord of the flat we rented for two years was himself!
Judge: - That's... genius!
Third day in top thread: "The problem with stop loss and take profit in MetaEditor".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
mt editor sl tp problems
plodder, 2018.01.16 17:22I figured out how to add indicators to MetaEditor, but I can't figure out how to install sl etc. Also I can't install TP, am I supposed to download something somewhere to solve this problem? Please help? : /
And the thread is still in the top.
Everything has been explained - that MetaEditor is not Metatrader, that you can't do autotrading with indicators ... with links ...
And you have all of the artificial intelligence with custom symbols?
Then we're coming to you (and there are many of us)!