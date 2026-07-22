Interesting and Humour - page 2343

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Fillellin:
Life will become boring = not interesting
 
IvanIvanov:
Life will become boring = not interesting
For some people ))
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Fillellin:
It's a matter of opinion ))
would you be interested in living in a muroworld? where any deviation from direct obligations is punishable by death.... idiots are those who bend the rules a little bit, consciously or not...
 
IvanIvanov:
would you be interested in living in an anthill? where any deviation from direct obligations is punishable by death.... idiots are those who bend the rules a little bit, consciously or not...

This has nothing to do with the anthill and the punishment of death, I think you are headed for the wrong steppes... It's just a matter of basic decency, for it is one of the rules that distinguishes us humans from the ants...

 
Fillellin:

This has nothing to do with the anthill and the punishment of death, I think you are headed for the wrong steppes... It is only a question of basic decency, for it is one of the rules that distinguishes us humans from the ants...

Decency is what most people lack. I will not draw any conclusions.
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people change, but the niggles are still the same... hilarious...
 
 
 
The cat's fall theory in practice!
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