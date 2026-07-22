Interesting and Humour - page 2343
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Life will become boring = not interesting
It's a matter of opinion ))
would you be interested in living in an anthill? where any deviation from direct obligations is punishable by death.... idiots are those who bend the rules a little bit, consciously or not...
This has nothing to do with the anthill and the punishment of death, I think you are headed for the wrong steppes... It's just a matter of basic decency, for it is one of the rules that distinguishes us humans from the ants...
This has nothing to do with the anthill and the punishment of death, I think you are headed for the wrong steppes... It is only a question of basic decency, for it is one of the rules that distinguishes us humans from the ants...