Interesting and Humour - page 4504

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Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

Correct: 'Pull it out and throw it away'.

Come on..... how do you know what's good....
A splinter for wood is a graft to fructify
You can't pull it out!!!
 
Igor Makanu:

Unfortunately this is not the case, not only have people's senses atrophied over the millennia, but in addition people are very susceptible to the opinions of others - here my mother said, here advertising said, and here I want something new! )))

ZS: cat lives at home, his wife always swears at him, they say a bowl of clean water, why do not drink, why do not wash it? - had to lecture his wife that cats for all the "evolution of the cat world", and could not invent pills, so they act the old way - what smells bad, eat impossible! for you can get sick and die! - cats do not know about the pill, do they?

)))

Speaking of water for the cat. I wash my cat's water cup every morning.
If he doesn't, the cat comes into the kitchen and sits looking at it.
And when you wash it, it's slippery. Maybe it's the water, or maybe it's
from the saliva getting into the water.

Anyway, until you wash it, he won't drink.

 
When you get the unit of division multiplied by the square root of the number of slaps received, it will be easier
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

That's how I see it personally:

A man won't eat what his body doesn't need

I have a beer stall next to my house, old people reach there in the morning, tell them that ))

 
Aлександр Антошкин:
Come on..... how do you know what's good....
A splinter for wood is grafting to fructify
You can't pull it out!!!

Why don't you go wood already?

 
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

Why don't you just go away already?

It's a euphemism for a more rude way of putting it.
I haven't guessed where?
 
Aлександр Антошкин:
It's a euphemism for a more rude way of putting it.
I haven't guessed where?

If the person from the second message does not understand, this is legitimately followed by a more direct sentence.

What could be more incomprehensible?

Where to? Anywhere, it makes absolutely no difference to me. A splinter gets thrown out.

 
Vyacheslav Nekipelov:

If the person from the second message does not understand, it is legitimately followed by a more direct sentence.

What could be more incomprehensible?

Where to? Anywhere, it makes absolutely no difference to me. A splinter gets thrown out.

I know the rules of forex... That's the thing. Only trees don't know that.


There isa simple formulafor dividing by the square root of the number of splinters received
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

I have a beer stall next to my house and old people go there first thing in the morning, tell them that ))

I've recently learned on the plus side that both young and old people have hangovers.

but the young don't pay attention to it and it goes away.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I recently realised, on the plus side, that there are hangovers in both young and old people

but the young don't pay attention to it and it goes away.

А


That's about how advertising works nowadays)

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