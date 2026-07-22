Interesting and Humour - page 3804
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You think investing your money in stocks is a job? Ha ha. All he has to do is give his lawyer an assignment. It takes exactly 10 seconds. I have lived a long life and I can say with confidence that our country has never had a more intelligent and capable leader.
Why should a lawyer suddenly have to do his personal errands? That's not what he gets paid for.
...I can say with certainty that a more intelligent and able-bodied...
Let's not make slogans. Everyone has something to object to, but not everyone has the same rights.
You think investing your money in stocks is work? Ha ha. All he has to do is commission his lawyer.
Isn't that corruption?
Why should a lawyer suddenly have to do his personal errands? That's not what he gets paid for.
You don't know what to say anymore. Every rich man has his own lawyer and pays for his work himself under contract.
Don't know what to say anymore? Have you checked who pays what to whom?
Butter because it's greasy, greasy because it's butter.
Let's not make slogans. Everyone has something to object to, but not everyone has the same rights.
Don't know what to say anymore? Have you checked who pays what to whom?
Butter because it's greasy, greasy because it's butter.
I am entitled to express my opinion, as I know all the former leaders of the country firsthand. Their sins are countless, Putin is Mother Teresa compared to them.
I only explained the possible legal ways to become rich as president. The country is not money and shares, today it is yours and tomorrow it is not yours. Khrushchev also thought that the country was his and he was left with a state dacha and a pension. Money and stocks are in Africa too... Children and he himself will be provided for in any scenario. That's what salary, shares and property are for. And that's normal.
Today's Russian reality is somewhat different. If a man is in power, he has everything. If he loses power, everything can be taken away from him and even imprisoned. To remain in power by today's proprietors is not a question of prestige, money and wealth, it is a question of their own survival. If you lose power, your sworn companions in the party will turn on you, and no amount of investment in the avalanche will help you. Therefore the best strategy for them to save and accumulate is to cement the present system and stop any progress in the political development of society.