Interesting and Humour - page 4453
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If you feed the sharks beforehand, you can make videos like this.
That's the trick.
Sharks don't get fed. Also, a shark can defend its territory - if it doesn't swim away, it will attack.
Anyway, you can test your hypothesis. ;)
....
In any case, you can test your hypothesis. ;)
Good advice))
What does it take to walk on a razor blade for a year?
Patience and perseverance.
Vladimir Vysotsky brought the song closer to the rep and ramstein music closer to the 'music'.
What does it take to walk on a razor blade for a year?
Patience and perseverance.
You just have to be unaware that balance is nothing and means are our everything...
Nuanti interesting article https://nplus1.ru/news/2019/06/25/gum-tree-graphene?utm_source=pikabu&utm_medium=social&utm_term=evkalipt
Everything in nature has already been invented. Mankind won't even be able to explain everything in tens of thousands of years.
We learn from nature to create.