Interesting and Humour - page 4453

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Uladzimir Izerski:

If you feed the sharks beforehand, you can make videos like this.

That's the trick.

Sharks don't get fed. Also, a shark can defend its territory - if it doesn't swim away, it will attack.

Anyway, you can test your hypothesis. ;)

 
Unicornis:

....

In any case, you can test your hypothesis. ;)

Good advice))

 

What does it take to walk on a razor blade for a year?

Patience and perseverance.

b4524

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:
When the body gets too much work in it, it starts producing anti-deal
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Vladimir Vysotsky brought the song closer to the rep and ramstein music closer to the 'music'.

 
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

What does it take to walk on a razor blade for a year?

Patience and perseverance.


You just have to be unaware that balance is nothing and means are our everything...

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Nuanti interesting article https://nplus1.ru/news/2019/06/25/gum-tree-graphene?utm_source=pikabu&amp;utm_medium=social&utm_term=evkalipt
 
Aлександр Антошкин:
Nuanti interesting article https://nplus1.ru/news/2019/06/25/gum-tree-graphene?utm_source=pikabu&amp;utm_medium=social&utm_term=evkalipt

Everything in nature has already been invented. Mankind won't even be able to explain everything in tens of thousands of years.

We learn from nature to create.

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