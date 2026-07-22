Interesting and Humour - page 2791
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The formation of a new planet in the constellation of Taurus.
"Crocodile", 195 3.Drawing: Y. Ganf.
"Crocodile", 195 3.Drawing: Y. Ganf.
It's happening!
Humanity is finally rid of the burdensome affliction of tying shoelaces!
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/914635363/xpand-lacing-system?ref=fundedtoday&ref=Funded%20Today&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=54.fnd.to