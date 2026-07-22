Interesting and Humour - page 2791

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http://lenta.ru/news/2015/11/18/nigerianprofessor/
Математик из Нигерии заявил о решении «проблемы тысячелетия»
Математик из Нигерии заявил о решении «проблемы тысячелетия»
  • 2015.11.18
  • lenta.ru
Нигерийский математик Опиеми Энох из Федерального университета в городе Ойе-Экити заявил, что сумел доказать гипотезу Римана. Эта задача входит в список семи «проблем тысячелетия», составленный институтом Клэя. Ученые пытаются решить ее в течение последних 156 лет. О своем достижении Энох сообщил в интервью «Би-би-си». Сформулированная в 1859...
 
 

The formation of a new planet in the constellation of Taurus.

Астрономы впервые получили снимки образующихся экзопланет
Астрономы впервые получили снимки образующихся экзопланет
  • www.newsler.ru
Объект, формирующийся за счет поглощения газа и пыли, находится у звезды LkCa 15 в 450 световых годах от Земли в созвездии Тельца. Зарождение планеты астрономам удалось увидеть с помощью телескопа «Магеллан» в чилийской обсерватории Лас-Кампанас, сообщает «Российская газета». «Разница в яркости между протопланетой и звездой сопоставима с тем...
 
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
The ambivalence of the universe. )
 

 

"Crocodile", 195 3.Drawing: Y. Ganf.

 
Alexander Voronkov:

"Crocodile", 195 3.Drawing: Y. Ganf.

The crocodile is not the same now!
 
 

It's happening!

Humanity is finally rid of the burdensome affliction of tying shoelaces!

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/914635363/xpand-lacing-system?ref=fundedtoday&ref=Funded%20Today&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=54.fnd.to

Xpand Lacing System
Xpand Lacing System
  • 2015.11.20
  • www.kickstarter.com
Sometimes it's about what you don't see. Most of our shoelace pictures are up-close shots portraying a unique design with parallel lines. They actually look really cool and add some character. From eye level though, it's a different story. You would never spot them on someone passing by. Minimal by design. The Lace Anchors are manufactured from...
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