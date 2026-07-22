Interesting and Humour - page 3254
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:-( Actually, his appearance here is very interesting and productive, the thread has become more active and interesting!
Sergey, I am generally against bans and gagging.
The main thing is that everything should be in normal civilized norms and forms, without insults and extreme expressions, without violation of the rules.
well Mishek just doesn't always pass the test.
If someone goes to, for example, a metallurgical forum, and his posts prove to them all active youser-metallurgists that they, all metallurgists - shit. And if they all metalworkers-jusers agreed with that, then the top managers of the metalworker's company are "dealing with issues", and more specifically, with those who pay him.
In short - competition between the big companies.
Cambodia, where I once worked for several years (on the border with Laos) ... - not my photos
What is the highest "medal" for a flooder?
If someone visited, for example, a metallurgical forum, and his posts prove to them all active youseer metallurgists that they, all metallurgists - shit. And if they all metalworkers-jusers agreed with that, then the top managers of the metalworker's company are "dealing with issues", and more specifically, with those who pay him.
In short - competition between the big companies.
Sergey, do you think that Mishek represents the interests of QUICK or the interests of a manufacturer competing with MQ?
He doesn't even know a thing about MQ4 MQL5 , MT4 MT5 and trading, how can he prove anything , he's a total loser ... compared to even beginners in MQL programming .
His main job here is pretty pictures - cats, bears - Russophobic posts, he does not do freelance work, he does not publish articles, not a single indicator he has developed!
What is he doing here? Is he promoting a party? Is he writing posts saying that Russia sucks?
Sergey, there are not stupid people here - they see perfectly well what Mishek is writing and his goals are clear.
You think that Mishek represents the interests of QUICK, i.e. the interests of a manufacturer that competes with MQ?
You think Mishek represents the interests of QUICK, that is, the interests of a rival MQ, a producer?
his main job here is pretty pictures - cats, bears - Russophobe posts, he does not do freelance work, he does not publish articles, there is no indicator developed by him!
What is he doing here? Is he promoting a party? Is he writing posts saying that Russia sucks?
Sergey, there are not stupid people here - they see perfectly well what Mishek is writing and his goals are obvious.
As for competitors ... there are free flooders, there are busy flooders ...
In general, this is a highly sought-after profession ...
for example,
I understand he's not a poor man... Maybe he's just a lazy guy... Maybe someone's paying...
Not exactly. I've read his early posts where he corrects coders with the right codes (maybe Mishek is an institutional username, who knows ... that last one was more professional) ... I understand it well, as I am not a coder at all (wrong mindset sorry).
As for competitors ... there are free flooders, there are busy ones ...
In fact, it's a very in-demand profession ...
for example,
I understand he's not a poor man... Maybe he's just a lazy guy... Maybe he's paying...
Ready to sell - expensive! But my style is unlikely to suit the employer.
I admit that he's better at it, though his posting to the Bath shows that he's not doing it as professionally as necessary.
He may have written something on the forum's topics, I just do not recall. Apparently so little that there is nothing to recall, but what I see in his posts averages out what I have already laid out above. https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page3267#comment_2728793
In fact, his posts with some information can be quite entertaining and informative.
---
p.s.
By the way, SERGEI! I have already written about it and my thoughts are really quite similar, which means that his assessment was correct.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Interesting and Humorous
Sergey Golubev, 2016.08.14 14:03Not really ... I've read his earlier posts where he corrects coders with the right codes (maybe Mishek is an institutional username, who knows ... that last one was more professional) ... I understand it well, as I am not a coder at all (wrong mindset sorry).
As for competitors ... there are free flooders, there are busy flooders ...
Actually, this is a very in-demand profession ...
for example,
I understand he's not a poor man... Maybe he's just a lazy guy... Maybe he's paying...
Well ... you mean he Mishek is a regular flooder (prof or not) ...but who started the Humor thread in the Kit part of the forum? I moderate that part of the forum sometimes ...
Green... that's this thread right here.
Why is that? He wrote me in a private message... (Russophobia)
And why should only Russians be hated ... but Mordvians, Buryats, Karelian-Finnians, Udmurts? :)
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No, there's something more serious here than mere flubbing.
It's the flooding of a man who doesn't need the money ...
It's probably scammers, because when you try to register, that's what it turns out. After entering the first letters of mail and login, I realized that they know everything about me, even though I've never registered with them before. They made the registration and then I remembered that I had registered with cheaters for "transfer of funds". I remembered that I had registered with "money transfer" scammers, I earned some money and when they asked to transfer a small amount supposedly for traffic check. That's where I said goodbye to them. Apparently, this is one and the same company under a different identity.
So it's probably just the username/email that's saved in the browser. And you don't have to register with a scammer to do that. Anywhere - you can enter these details and the browser will remember them, and then the first time you type it in it will offer you a choice...
Well ... you mean that he's a Mishek the usual flooder (pro or non-pro) ...but who started the Humor thread in the whale part of the forum? I moderate that part of the forum sometimes ...
Green... this is the thread here.
Why is that? He wrote me in a private message... (Russophobia)
And why should only Russians be hated ... but Mordvians, Buryats, Karelian-Finnians, Udmurts? :)
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No, there's something more serious here than mere flubbing.
It's the flooding of a man who doesn't need the money ...
Yeah, it's entirely possible and even likely that's what he is.