Interesting and Humour - page 4398
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Gum, section 200, deficit. The taste is peculiar!
Deficit in these times, that's a hell of a lot of profit and a lot of income.
It seems amusing to reproach someone in a traders' forum for being useless.
It is not correct to berate traders on a programmers' forum.
And on an algo-trader forum?
Yes, advertising is good)
And there was already such an advertisement for hoovers around Moscow - Sosu for a penny, with a friend with a hoover on the poster. They say they took it down for being ambiguous. Pharisees, you see...
I can't remember if I posted or not. I know who Dan is ))
I suggested to my husband that we play a role-playing game called "Call Girl".
He looked at me carefully and asked: "Do you need money?"
***
A married couple sitting on the shore of a lake. Sunset, birds are singing, swans are swimming, flowers smell beautiful. The husband, gasping with emotion, says:
- "Darling, let's get a divorce!
***
Veterinary technical school. There's an exam going on. The professor says to the student:
- Well, honey, if you answer the question, you get an A, if you don't, you get a D. The question is, "Can a cow get an abortion?"
The student sits down to study, but can't remember anything. He goes up to the professor and asks:
- "Can I use the syllabus?" The professor says:
- "Use it." The student flips through the syllabus and finds nothing in it. He asks to go to the bathroom. The professor lets him out. The student jumps out into the corridor, as luck would have it, nobody, he goes to the toilet, nobody again, he goes to one floor, to another floor - nobody. He jumped out onto the street and saw a junkie sitting on a bench, inhaling a joint. The student gets excited, jumps up to the junkie and says:
- "Man!!! Help me out!!!! Burn!!!! Can a cow get an abortion?"
The junkie opens his eyes, looks at the student and says:
- "You're in trouble, boy!!!!!!"