Interesting and Humour - page 2677
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)), cleverly.
Before it goes sour, it's Kefir milk.
Once it's gone sour, it's Kefir "Favorite Milk".
They finally got it back ))
Apparently they couldn't bear the torment of conscience )))
- What are you doing, Monkey?
- Give her a grand, then I'll tell you. The wolf gives her 1000 rubles.
- I'm rinsing banana skins.
- You're a fool.
- You may be stupid, but I have 50 grand a day.
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Ну, зачем же такой благородный поступок превращать в паранойю?
........
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I go to Russia often... And not just to drink beer and rant about scrapes. I came back from Luhansk a couple of months ago.
Did you serve at least in the Russian army? Or was it just "sofa hooray patriotism"?
In general, if you have any questions or an urge to throw down the gauntlet, please do so in private (applies to other interested parties as well). Henceforth in this thread I will not respond to such a thing. I think this polemics here is not the place.
P.S. And the picture with the bandages and syringes and the commentary was sent to me by a friend from St. Petersburg, a former colleague of mine (now retired as a colonel) - a true (not couch-bound) Russian patriot, who has lived through Afghanistan and the two Chechen wars.
Nothing is as judgmental as someone else's superiority.
Nothing is as judgmental as someone else's superiority.
It's because of someone's bulges that big convexities happen )
And it would be okay if no one could see them, but the owners of the bulges can't and won't hide them )
So it turns out that they deliberately make themselves superior to others.
It's not a fact that it's better.