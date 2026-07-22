Interesting and Humour - page 4554
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Interestingly, a meat fly can fly calmly, but when stressed it turns on afterburner.
There's a toggle switch hidden somewhere).
The fly lands calmly on the ceiling and moves along it. Turns on the gyroscope and turns off the gravity.)
upside down a fly can hang upside down, no problem.
You can catch a sitting one on the fly, no problem. But it's not so easy to swat with the palm of your hand. It gets blown away by the wind.)
upside down a fly can hang upside down, no problem.
What with your hand? I catch flies on the fly with my foot!
You can also picture a farther away like this ;)
Source of superpowers
...
You can also picture a farther away like this ;)
Source of superpowers
Show the trader
Another trader, another one :)
Ouch, I can't help it - it's probably about a lot of us
More of a trader - relevant :)
Got all the Tiki from the market ... To the question of where things go sometimes
Many branches