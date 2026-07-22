Interesting and Humour - page 4554

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Uladzimir Izerski:

Interestingly, a meat fly can fly calmly, but when stressed it turns on afterburner.

There's a toggle switch hidden somewhere).

The fly lands calmly on the ceiling and moves along it. Turns on the gyroscope and turns off the gravity.)

upside down a fly can hover, no problem.
But I'm cooler - I catch flies on the fly with my hand.)
 
Andrey Dik:
upside down a fly can hang upside down, no problem.
but I'm cooler - I catch flies on the fly with my hand).

You can catch a sitting one on the fly, no problem. But it's not so easy to swat with the palm of your hand. It gets blown away by the wind.)

 
Andrey Dik:
upside down a fly can hang upside down, no problem.
but I'm cooler - I catch flies on the fly with my hand.)

What with your hand? I catch flies on the fly with my foot!

 

You can also picture a farther away like this ;)

Perdymonocle

Source of superpowers

 

...

 
Vitaly Murlenko:

You can also picture a farther away like this ;)


Source of superpowers

Source of superpowers

Show the trader

 

Another trader, another one :)

 

Ouch, I can't help it - it's probably about a lot of us

More of a trader - relevant :)

 

Got all the Tiki from the market ... To the question of where things go sometimes


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