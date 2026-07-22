Interesting and Humour - page 161
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The only thing missing is Wagner's Flight of the Valkyries
The only thing missing is Wagner's Flight of the Valkyries
That's a good one. What a bunch of guys are on fire! And it's the third year we've been pondering over the synchronicity of three dozens of quotes... :-)