Interesting and Humour - page 161

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The only thing missing is Wagner's Flight of the Valkyries

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mischek:

The only thing missing is Wagner's Flight of the Valkyries

That's a good one. What a bunch of guys are on fire! And we're busy with synchonisation of three dozens of quotes for the third year ... :-)
 
 
MetaDriver:
That's a good one. What a bunch of guys are on fire! And it's the third year we've been pondering over the synchronicity of three dozens of quotes... :-)
I wonder if they are attached to coordinate points or to each other, though I don't think so...
 
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