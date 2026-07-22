Interesting and Humour - page 4569
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Any luck?
I'm dating my fiancée and we're planning a wedding before the cold weather.
There's just one problem: the bride's father is a classmate of mine, and I found out about it later, so now I don't know how to tell him that we live together and we're getting married.
If I were 20 years younger, no problem. So it's not exactly lucky to be over 40
Any luck?
I'm dating my fiancée and we're planning a wedding before the cold weather.
There is just one problem: the father of the bride is a classmate of mine, and we don't know how to tell him that we live together and that the wedding is coming up.
If I were 20 years younger, no problem. So it's not exactly luck.
If you do not understand the first time, then you have to go through the quest a second time )))
Follow-up
I laughed a lot! I realized together with Denis that the device is a thermometer ))
I laughed a lot! I understood together with Denis that the device is a thermometer ))
Too many commas in the text for someone who does not know that it is an electronic thermometer.
Too many commas in the text for someone who doesn't know it's an electronic thermometer.
))
Really, my first thought was, - Oh! Test.
Any luck?
I'm dating my fiancée and we're planning a wedding before the cold weather.
There's just one problem: The bride's father is a classmate of mine, and I found out about it later, so now I don't know how to tell him that we live together and we're getting married.
If I were 20 years younger, no problem. So it's not exactly lucky to be over 40
WELL DONE!!! KUDOS AND RESPECT!!!!!
I laughed a lot! I realized together with Denis that the device is a thermometer ))
her mistake was the phrase "I don't know, it must have been blown" ))))
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