Interesting and Humour - page 4569

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Nikolai Krylov:

Any luck?

I'm dating my fiancée and we're planning a wedding before the cold weather.

There's just one problem: the bride's father is a classmate of mine, and I found out about it later, so now I don't know how to tell him that we live together and we're getting married.

If I were 20 years younger, no problem. So it's not exactly lucky to be over 40

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Any luck?

I'm dating my fiancée and we're planning a wedding before the cold weather.

There is just one problem: the father of the bride is a classmate of mine, and we don't know how to tell him that we live together and that the wedding is coming up.

If I were 20 years younger, no problem. So it's not exactly luck.

If you do not understand the first time, then you have to go through the quest a second time )))

Follow-up


 

I laughed a lot! I realized together with Denis that the device is a thermometer ))

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Aleksei Mikhanoshin:

I laughed a lot! I understood together with Denis that the device is a thermometer ))


Too many commas in the text for someone who does not know that it is an electronic thermometer.

 
Vladimir Tkach:

Too many commas in the text for someone who doesn't know it's an electronic thermometer.

))

Really, my first thought was, - Oh! Test.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Any luck?

I'm dating my fiancée and we're planning a wedding before the cold weather.

There's just one problem: The bride's father is a classmate of mine, and I found out about it later, so now I don't know how to tell him that we live together and we're getting married.

If I were 20 years younger, no problem. So it's not exactly lucky to be over 40

WELL DONE!!! KUDOS AND RESPECT!!!!!

 
An anecdote about personnel policy.
Leonid Brezhnev speaks at a meeting of the Politburo and says:
"Comrades, cadre degradation is reaching a dangerous level.
Here, yesterday, when they were burying comrade Suslov...
By the way, where is he? When the music started playing, only I guessed to ask the widow to dance."

 
Aleksei Mikhanoshin:

I laughed a lot! I realized together with Denis that the device is a thermometer ))


her mistake was the phrase "I don't know, it must have been blown" ))))

 



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Nikolai Krylov:



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It's time in Russia, with roads like this, to switch to horse-drawn transport. A horse wouldn't go into a puddle like that.
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