Interesting and Humour - page 1773
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Well... this... Clever Jewish Hedgehog...
Just kidding, but in Pskov the eggs are on the buyer's card, not more than 5 packs per person.
Ukraine, welcome.
But the Olympics will be in Sochi.
Just kidding, but in Pskov the eggs are on the buyer's card, not more than 5 packs per person.
Ukraine, welcome.
But the Olympics will be in Sochi.
Don't worry so much, no one is going anywhere... We'll keep stealing your gas.
Mordor is coming...
The hedgehog is burying
Don't worry so much, no one is going anywhere... We'll keep stealing your gas.