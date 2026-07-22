Interesting and Humour - page 1773

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artmedia70:
Well... this... Clever Jewish Hedgehog...
Two, there's two stars
 
C-4 Who decided? Or do you think everyone is just waiting with open arms for Ukraine to decide something there :)))?
Don't worry, no one is going anywhere... We will continue to steal your gas.
 

Just kidding, but in Pskov the eggs are on the buyer's card, not more than 5 packs per person.

Ukraine, welcome.

But the Olympics will be in Sochi.

 
Yoschik:

Just kidding, but in Pskov the eggs are on the buyer's card, not more than 5 packs per person.

Ukraine, welcome.

But the Olympics will be in Sochi.

Mordor is coming...
 
FAQ:
Don't worry so much, no one is going anywhere... We'll keep stealing your gas.
It's going, it's not going, what kind of people don't know what they want?
 
FAQ:
Mordor is coming...
This Sochi will be burned by the Olympic torch
 
 
artmedia70:
The hedgehog is burying
I've seen your slipper
 
 
FAQ:
Don't worry so much, no one is going anywhere... We'll keep stealing your gas.
I'd be worried if the gas was mine.
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