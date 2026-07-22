Interesting and Humour - page 4416
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Yes, brunettes with bows come in very handy... )
well, that's true..... but i used to listen to vanessa may on cassette tapes back in uni, i think she's a retired lady with a bow )))
well, that's true..... but i used to listen to vanessa may on cassette tapes back in uni, i think she's a retired lady with a bow ))))
dyed blonde to you for reminding me of the lady's age.)
.
InNorse mythology,theValkyrie is the daughter of a glorious warrior orkonung, who rides her winged horse over the battlefield and decides which warrior survives the battle and which dies. The dead are sent to the heavenly hall,Valhalla. Fertile dew drips from her horse's mane (the cloud) and light emanates from her sword.
The NTV channel is raising money for an imported sliding endoprosthesis for a boy, which costs 3 million roubles. I cannot understand why production of such prosthesis could not be started in Russia, for example at Kalashnikov Concern facilities. Just today there was a programme about the new AK assault rifle that was created there. Basically the same pieces of metal and it's a piece of cake to make such a prosthesis for them, all the more so as there are conversion plans. (((
sanctions Krosh.
the raw materials are imported. we don't make them here.
I even wanted to produce it (raw material).
But I can't find a partner yet.
Hi to all of you who still remember me.
I haven't quite understood why I've added an "1" to my name, but OK.
Svinozavr - he's Svinozavr on the 5th. He's also Peter Zabriski.
I still have to get oriented, but I'm already glad to see familiar nicknames. Hi!:))
===
I would have been glad to communicate earlier, but that's what happened. No disrespect.
There is a thread where English users have been discussing the difference between the terminal and the trading platform (and also discussing the difference between Bloomberg and MetaTrader) for 2 days
The differencebetween Bloomberg and Meta Trader terminals
If you are interested, join us.
Hello to everybody who still remembers me.
I don't quite understand why I got an "1" in my name, but okay.
Svinozavr - he's Svinozavr on the 5th. He's also Peter Zabriski.
I still have to get oriented, but I'm already glad to see familiar nicknames. Hi!:))
===
I wish I could communicate sooner, but that's what happened. No disrespect.
Hi. Make yourself comfortable
Hello, everyone who still remembers me.
I don't quite understand why I got a one in my name, but that's okay.
Svinozavr - he's Svinozavr on the 5th. He's also Peter Zabriski.
I still have to get oriented, but I'm already glad to see familiar nicknames. Hi!:))
===
I would have liked to communicate sooner, but it just so happens. No disrespect.
Oh, what a bunch of people!!!!! Haven't seen you in ages. Thought I'd given up on the markets, but no, you're not. Join us.
There is a thread where English users have been discussing the difference between a terminal and a trading platform (and also discussing the difference between Bloomberg and MetaTrader) for two days...
From there: