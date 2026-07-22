Interesting and Humour - page 2017
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Greetings for our New Year from Cambodia (they know us there too) - from Lady Chanbo Keo
The year 2014 is almost upon us!
It's going to bring lots and lots of joy to the kids!
And you're no longer a child, you've grown up long ago,
But I'll say these wishes all the same:
I wish you to be loved,
To dig up a treasure in the woods.
To drink and not get sick,
To eat and not get fat,
To make money in a river,
To eat caviar for breakfast.
For a career - strictly upwards,
Success everywhere!
I've got it!
Slowly we wake up
Soul Ballet - Cream
Slowly we wake up
Soul Ballet - Cream
And this remix is to cheer you up: