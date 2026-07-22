Interesting and Humour - page 2017

New comment
 

Greetings for our New Year from Cambodia (they know us there too) - from Lady Chanbo Keo



[Deleted]  


The year 2014 is almost upon us!
It's going to bring lots and lots of joy to the kids!
And you're no longer a child, you've grown up long ago,
But I'll say these wishes all the same:

I wish you to be loved,
To dig up a treasure in the woods.
To drink and not get sick,
To eat and not get fat,

To make money in a river,
To eat caviar for breakfast.
For a career - strictly upwards,

Success everywhere!

I've got it!

 
 
Generally speaking, mourning is the last stage of a terrorist attack, carried out by the authorities for the sake of public tranquillity (my quote).
 
Oh, I'll say a lot of things here without Mishek ... :) but to answer to him (as it's his thread).
 
 
 

Slowly we wake up

Soul Ballet - Cream



 
newdigital:

Slowly we wake up

Soul Ballet - Cream




And this remix is to cheer you up:

 
1...201020112012201320142015201620172018201920202021202220232024...4979
New comment