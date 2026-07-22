Interesting and Humour - page 2467
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How China will save the world. Or maybe it already has)
There are billionaires, there are millionaires, and I am a thousandaire...
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Good morning.
- Will you ever get a tablet, or shall I give you one?(C) the movie "Some Old Men Are Going to Battle".
- Because a boot is more reliable in battle.
- So in combat.
And about your favourite boobs too:
Stop sitting at the computer and go for a walk...
There are billionaires, there are millionaires, and I am a thousandaire...
Pages of history: "Lips that have touched alcohol will not touch our lips." Proponents of alcohol prohibition. 1919 USA.