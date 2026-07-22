Interesting and Humour - page 2467

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How China will save the world. Or maybe it already has)

 

There are billionaires, there are millionaires, and I am a thousandaire...

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Good morning.

 

- Will you ever get a tablet, or shall I give you one?
- Because a boot is more reliable in battle.
- So in combat.

(C) the movie "Some Old Men Are Going to Battle".

 

And about your favourite boobs too:

 
 

Stop sitting at the computer and go for a walk...

 
 
 
newdigital:

There are billionaires, there are millionaires, and I am a thousandaire...

And there are cooler ones: Semyon Davydov is a 25-thousandaire (M. Sholokhov, "Uplifted virgin lands").
 

Pages of history: "Lips that have touched alcohol will not touch our lips." Proponents of alcohol prohibition. 1919 USA.


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