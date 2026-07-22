Interesting and Humour - page 3128
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Well, American companies are banned from supplying goods and services to Crimea, so you should have known about this, not acted on it.
And there is no need to press for pity, like they blocked it for helping their parents, they blocked it for violating international law.
for violating international law.
.
...When the electricity problems started, I tried to buy a couple of lanterns and send them to the Crimea. The deal didn't go through...
It's a shame, of course, but something has to be sacrificed for 'Krymnash'. And, alas, this is by no means the greatest sacrifice.
Let me be more specific: American law. And the word "legislation" itself does not sound correct.
What laws should PayPal be governed by in the first place?
If the user has opened an account there, he has accepted the terms of the agreement and has undertaken to comply with them.
Well, American companies are banned from supplying goods and services to Crimea, so you should have known about this, not acted on it.
And there's no need to feel sorry for you, like you were blocked for helping your parents, you were blocked for violating international law.
You are an interested party, your opinion is not objective. International law has been fully complied with, and you are bitter because you have fucked up a part of the country so badly. And you fucked up not even another country, but your own people from your own part of the country who decided their own fate. America supports the same cases when it needs to and calls them "fighting for democracy", and when it does not need to, it calls them arbitrary and pressures other countries under false pretenses.
The imaginary principles of democracy are violated as much as possible by the very inventors of democracy.
You are a person of interest, your opinion is not objective. International law has been fully respected, but you are bitterly offended that you have fucked up a part of the country so badly. And you fucked up not even another country, but your own people from your own part of the country who decided their own fate. America supports the same cases when it needs to and calls them "fighting for democracy", and when it does not need to, it calls them arbitrary and pressures other countries under false pretenses.
The imaginary principles of democracy are violated as much as possible by the very inventors of democracy.
I am by no means an interested party, I look at this situation with PayPal objectively and simply advise to read the licence agreement and terms of use before ticking the "I agree" box.
Television projectors appeared in the 60s (I can't speak for earlier). You don't need a digit to do that.
There were projectors, frame projectors, film projectors, they appeared much earlier, but their heyday was in those years. At the time, a television set was a luxury. And a projector that could broadcast live on air was out of the question. Secondly, the first analogue cameras were huge. So at that time microprocessor technology, had just received an impetus for development. So it was a lie that if a film was shown then it was a recording of previous missions. In third the radio electronics, just developed and for the correct transmission of video images needs a certain range of frequencies, and this is even more equipment and weight. If there was any transmission, it was only an audio signal.
Well, well. Tell that to the professional TV people.
In '69 there was even already a domestic Ariston projection system, which was used by the MCC in particular - the screen remember? In Europe and the states, by that time colour projectors were already being produced, Eidofor in particular.
From here
Three years ago, NASA realised that the original records of the moon landingnowhere to be found. They were searched through the organisation's archives, but it turned out that all 45 reels relating to the Apollo 11 expedition had been erased - apparently the footage was reused in the 1970s and 1980s.